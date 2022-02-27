Ida Mae Ellison was born on February 22, 1922 in Gonzalez, Texas. She attended Prairie View A&M University when it was just a college and gained her cosmetology license.

She moved back to Gonzalez and started her own popular beauty salon – Ida’s Beauty Salon – in her parent’s backyard, in a building that her father – Mr. Elton Porter – built.

She later married Willie B. Lott and had her first son, Willie C. Lott, a now retired Major in the Army and retired architectural engineer for DuPont.

Later she married Charles Ellison, also from Gonzalez and gained a “bonus daughter,” Mary Richard, and together they had a son, Carl Ellison, a mortician currently living in San Antonio.

Mrs. Ellison moved to Houston to live with her son, Willie, his wife Jereland Lott, after rehabbing from a fall.

She now lives independently at Mason Creek Transitional Care of Katy, where she enjoys bingo and talking with her friends. She celebrated her 100th birthday on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and, from the way she talks and handles herself, this sassy Senior has another 100 years to gift us all with. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MRS. ELLISON!