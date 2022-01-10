H-Town rap legends ‘take over’ RodeoHouston for Black Heritage Night

Spread the love

By: N. L. Preston

You already know that the “Dirty South” is going to show up and show out as a long overdue performance at RodeoHouston is set to light up Black Heritage Night.

This week, it was announced that Houston resident and Port Arthur Native — the “OG” Bun B Freeman of UGK– will be leading the “H-Town Takeover” at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Friday, March 11.

The evening will also feature other Houston hip-hop legends, including ‘The People’s Champ,’ Mr. Paul Wall, along with hometown favorites Slim Thug, Lil KeKe, Lil Flip and Z-Ro.

“The rodeo can’t wait to bring Bun B and many of Houston’s most legendary rappers to the RodeoHouston stage in 2022,” said Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman. “Celebrating Black Heritage Day with many of our city’s own superstars should make for an epic night for Houstonians and Rodeo fans alike.”

Additional local artists who will join Bun B’s takeover will be announced in the coming months. Time to show them how we “rep Texas.”

The rodeo also announced the full 2022 entertainment lineup.

On other nights, A-list artists including Cody Johnson, George Strait, Tim McGraw, Ricky Martin, Dierks Bentley, Journey and Gwen Stefani are sure to break records.

Check out RodeoHouston’s website for more information on the specific dates and how to buy your tickets.

Individual tickets for the March 11 performance will go on sale to the public in January 2022 at rodeohouston.com. Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 convenience fee.

This is going to be exciting….barring there are no cancelations due to COVID-19 this year.