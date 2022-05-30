The community is invited to join Culture of Health Advancing Together (CHAT) and Braeburn Elementary School in a special celebration and ribbon cutting event to unveil the new Gulfton-area murals titled “Beyond – Through Their Eyes” and “We Rise Together.” All community members are invited to join this event, held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., at Braeburn Elementary School (5550 Pine St., Houston, TX 77081.)

“Beyond – Through Their Eyes” was created by Alex Arzú. “We Rise Together” was created by Jesse de Leon. Both murals were created to bring awareness to mental health resources and COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, including visuals to symbolize hope and happiness. The murals include a QR code leading to Health Resources curated by CHAT, located at https://linktr.ee/chat_tx.

The murals were made possible by a partnership between CHAT and HISD Wraparound Services. This project is funded in part by the City of Houston through Houston Arts Alliance. Funding for this project was also provided by BIPOC Arts Network and Fund, Houston In Action, and Hogg Foundation.

ALL MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE INVITED TO ATTEND

WHO:

Dr. Aisha Siddiqui, Executive Director, CHAT

Amanda Rodgers, Principal, Braeburn Elementary School, HISD

Alex Arzú, artist

Jesse de Leon, artist

WHAT:

“Beyond – Through Their Eyes” and “We Rise Together” mural unveiling and ribbon cutting

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 9 a.m.

WHERE:

Braeburn Elementary School

5550 Pine St.

Houston, TX 77081

VISUALS:

Official unveiling of “Beyond – Through Their Eyes” and “We Rise Together” murals

Meet and greet with the artists

Representatives of CHAT and Braeburn Elementary available for interviews

For more information, please visit https://chattx.org/chat-mural-unveiling-at-braeburn-elementary-school/

About CHAT

CHAT is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization located in the Gulfton area of Houston dedicated to fostering the health and well-being of immigrant and refugee communities through education, arts, advocacy, and access to care. With a multifaceted approach targeting the social determinants of health through support, networking, and community engagement, CHAT is able to improve immigrant and refugee health and well-being by reducing isolation, facilitating acculturation, and connecting resources unlike any other existing organization in Houston. For more information, please visit chattx.org.