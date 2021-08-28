Gubernatorial candidate says wife’s DWI arrest was medical mix-up

Spread the love

















DALLAS, Texas – Republican Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West is demanding an apology from the Dallas mayor and the Chief of the Dallas Police Department for his wife’s arrest on Friday.

Angela West, 61, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with her 3-month-old grandson. The sobriety test ended with inconclusive breathalyzer results, which Chief of Dallas Police Department Eddie García said was caused by West blowing into the breathalyzer incorrectly.

According to a probable cause affidavit by officer Lydia Harris, West’s eyes seemed to be bloodshot, and one of her eyes was jerky. West took too many steps in the heel-to-toe test and used her arms to balance on one leg.

Allen West posted a video on Twitter saying that the night his wife was arrested, she had come from dinner at P.F. Chang’s. Witnesses and a receipt show Angela West only had water and lemonade.

Todd Shapiro, a lawyer representing West, said a previous brain aneurysm behind her right eye was the cause for some of the results in the sobriety test.

“She told the officer about it and there’s no mention anywhere in the probable cause affidavit that this woman had some health issues that could affect her performance or mask themselves as signs of intoxication,” Shapiro said.

The toxicology results from a blood test have yet to be released.