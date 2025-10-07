Growing Healthcare Costs Disproportionately Affect Over 70 Million Disabled Americans

While disabled Americans make up nearly 29 percent of the U.S. population, disability-associated healthcare costs account for over 36 percent of healthcare expenditures nationwide.

Of the $4.9 trillion­­­ spent on U.S. healthcare in 2023, over 31 percent was spent specifically on hospital care. Disabled Americans have been found to utilize ER and hospital services at a significantly higher rate compared to those without disabilities.

A lack of routine care is often blamed for the increased need for emergency care services. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 1 in 4 adults ages 18-44 do not have a regular healthcare provider, and 1 in 6 adults ages 45-64 did not have a routine check-up in the past year.

“Routine healthcare isn’t just important—it’s lifesaving for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Too often, preventable conditions like aspiration or constipation escalate into emergencies simply because they go undetected,” states Dr. Craig Escudé, family physician and President of IntellectAbility. “Regular monitoring of health and detecting early signs of health destabilization are critical to catch comorbidities early, intervene appropriately, and ultimately improve both the quality and longevity of life for people with IDD.”

People with IDD are at higher risk of severe health complications due to comorbidities, including aspiration, bowel obstruction, seizures, dehydration, and sepsis. While easily treatable, disabled adults face disproportionately higher mortality rates from complications related to these conditions.

Every routine doctor’s office visit provides an important opportunity for doctors to identify and diagnose the health issues of disabled patients before they become serious. Yet, most doctors receive minimal training on how to properly identify and diagnose health destabilization in people with IDD properly. This can lead to increased physician bias and fears about how to treat the specialized needs of these individuals.

“When physicians and supporters of people with IDD are equipped with specialized training and tools that enhance early recognition of often-subtle signs of health destabilization in people with IDD, outcomes improve dramatically,” states Dr. Escudé. “Training empowers clinicians to provide accurate diagnoses, avoid costly and dangerous missteps, and build trusting, effective relationships with patients with disabilities. This is the foundation of equitable healthcare.”

