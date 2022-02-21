Bobby E. Mills, PhD

America is still experiencing growing-up pains primarily because Christian Right Evangelicals and one of America’s major political parties (The GOP) has an unofficial-official anti-democracy platform. In fact, the GOP has not publicly published an issues platform since the advent of Donald J. Trump on the political scene in 2016. Question: was the platform Trump-style Autocracy? Sadly, because the GOP has no moral platform bases for its existence they seek to normalize insanity, and White Privilege Christian churches magnify and glorify the insanity of The GOP. This allows some Whites to live in the insanity of La, La Land: White Privilege. Sadly, some Whites do not understand that there is more White Privilege for some than others in the perimeters of White Privilege. Question: how can this be in a democratic multi-cultural society? Easily: the poorest Whites can rationalize that they are better off than Blacks and other minorities, because of real and perceived White Privilege. Consequently, The GOP promotes hyper-partisanship as a political platform to divide and pit White Americans against Blacks and other Minority Americans. Sadly, the Party of Lincoln (GOP) does not have an inclusive democracy oriented mentality; but a White Privilege Autocracy Mentality, if you are yellow you are mellow (Asians) because you are more discipline than me, if you are Brown (Hispanics) you can stick around and cut my grass; but if you are Black you must get back. Asians and Hispanics simply just desire to fit, but Blacks cannot fit in the melting pot American experience. America, know this: all of US fit into God’s spiritual melting pot of universal humanity, because: “We must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ: that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad. Question: is it possible for White Americans to vote their conscience for inclusion rather than exclusion and form a more perfect union (Democracy versus Autocracy)?

Is it possible for those who have experienced the spiritual fruits of Democracy to desire Autocracy? America, is it possible for US to spiritually turn away from democracy, and create White Privilege Autocracy? We all know: “It is impossible for those who were once enlightened, and have tasted of the heavenly gift, and were partakers of The Holy Ghost, and have tasted the good word of God, and the powers of the world to come, if they shall fall away, to renew them again unto repentance, seeing they crucify to themselves the Son of God afresh, and put him to open shame.” We have read, and we were taught about these self-serving individuals in our educational institutions and their evil warmongering activities on the world’s stage: Alexander the Great, Genghis Khan, Julius Caesar, Adolph Hitler, and many others concerning their rise and fall. Hence, only what you do for GOD (TRUTH) will last, because in all things God must receive the glory, honor and praise, because: “Thou art worthy, O’ Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.” (Revelation 4: 11).