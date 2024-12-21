Congress avoided a government shutdown, hours before the deadline. At the beginning of the week, both Democratic and Republican parties tried to create a plan to fund the government. However, the plan received a lot of criticism from Donald Trump, Elon Musk and JD Vance. A new plan was created and that one was supported by Trump, but most Democrats did not agree. Well, if both parties cannot agree, no spending is allowed. A plan was passed shortly after midnight, avoiding a 2019 repeat.
In 2019, the government shutdown for 35 days, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history. The government shutdown because Trump and Congress could not agree on funding for the border wall, Trump wants built between the U.S. and Mexico. Trump wanted 5.7 billion dollars in funding, the Democratic party felt that that was a waste of taxpayer dollars, and those funds could be used elsewhere.
Millions of Black people suffered because important government programs and jobs were paused. According to data, almost 20% of government workers are Black, but Black people make up only 13% of the U.S. population. Many work as postal workers, TSA agents, and military staff. During the shutdown, they did not get paid for over a month. Black people have historically relied on the government for stability. During the Civil Rights Movement, government jobs were some of the first to have rules on discrimination. These jobs gave families stable income and health benefits that were not available in other places.
These workers were forced to work for free and eventually receive back pay when the government opened up, there was no support or understanding of the immediate financial strain people were facing. Members of Congress are considered government workers also; however, they still get paid during a shutdown because of protections in the 27th Amendment.
The amendment says that any changes to Congressional pay can only happen after the next election, meaning even if the government shuts down, legally nothing can happen to their pay. There is a discrepancy between law makers and every day citizens.
Black households make up 45% of section 8 voucher holders, they were unable to pay their rent during the shutdown. About 25% of food stamp users are Black, during the shutdown the government stretched its funds to keep SNAP (the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) running, but there was no guarantee it would last if the shutdown continued.
Most Black people rely heavily on the government and are the first to feel its affects when the government stops working. All Black people suffer, those who work for and rely on the government. Studies show that most Black people only have $1500 in liquid assets, comparted to white people who have $8100. Black people who work for the government do not have the same high paying jobs that white people do, so maintaining their lives during a government shutdown was nearly impossible.
Even though Congress avoided a shutdown this time, it is a reminder of how dangerous a shutdown can be for Black families. When the government stops working its most vulnerable people suffer the most.
