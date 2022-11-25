Get ready, get ready, get ready to observe the good, bad, and ugly of the GOP. America, we are about to witness unparalleled political governing chaos, spiritual confusion, and more ugliness than goodness. Hence, the current GOP leadership does not have a democratic multi-cultural governing system (agenda), only a negative Make America Great Again (MAGA) White Privilege approach to governance.

Additionally, neither do Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists and FOX “Fake” News have an inclusive mindset and democratic governing paradigm agenda, only a MAGA agenda. Fret not America, “As it is written, Eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him” (1 Corinthians 2: 9). America, there is no need to worry concerning GOP insanity against God, themselves, and others, because “God is not the author of confusion, but peace, as in all churches of the saints” (1 Corinthians 14: 33).

Evidently, most Christian Right Evangelicals do not desire the peace of God that surpasses all understanding, because they tend to vote for unadulterated sin and embrace confusion, not peace and multi-cultural democracy. Too many GOP proponents say one thing and live another, schizophrenia, and paranoia to the nth degree. They can even quote scripture (s) knowing full well that the devil can quote scripture (s), but cannot live in the reality of scripture, only lip it. Therefore, they cannot allow, “all things be done decently and in order” (1 Corinthians 14: 40).

The GOP Circus has been in Washington for quite some time, but now they are in power, reviving their Clown-Car-Act for a new center-ring-show at the Capitol. Sadly, on January 6th, 2021, they were seeking to overthrow the U.S. Government. Now, the GOP Clown Act, especially Representatives Jordan, Greene, Gates, and many others are reviving, gassing-up, and tuning-up the Clown Car for prime-time performances. These are the same self-centered individuals who voted to not certify the 2020 Presidential election results, and sadly now they are the front and center leaders of the not so Grand, GOP: shame, shame, shame!

Leadership is about a vision for the future, not glorification of the past. The past was imperfect. Therefore, the past belongs to the devil. The future belongs to GOD and children. Hence, leaders should not inject the devil’s confusion business in God’s business, because lies and truths do not mix. Truth unites. Lies divide. Unfortunately, most members of the GOP cannot lead because they do not have a vision for the future (children) nor a governing platform for democracy. The GOP’s socio-economic political desire is for MAGA White Autocracy. Attitude is life. Change your attitude: Change your life.

Question: can the GOP change its governing political attitude and socio-economic governing approach to multicultural democracy in America? If the answer is a resounding NO, then America is headed toward the eternal bonfire, because the next time, no more water, but fire! Most members of the GOP need to have a come to Jesus encounter and ask God to, “Shew me thy ways, teach me thy paths. Lead me in thy truth and teach me: for thou art the God of my salvation; on thee do I wait all the day” (Psalm 25: 4-5). Too many GOP leaders do not have a servanthood leadership mentality, but a self-serving mentality. Amen!