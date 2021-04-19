Gone too soon: Young Houston singer killed in crash

Jaelyn ‘JaeRene’ Chapman, a Houston teen whose star was on the rise, was tragically killed in a car crash allegedly caused by a drunk driver.

Spread the love

















A Houston teen whose star was on the rise was tragically killed in a car crash allegedly caused by a drunk driver.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the tragic passing of our vibrant Jaelyn ‘JaeRene’ Chapman. We will always remember Jae’s smile, love for her music, talents, community involvement, bubbly personality, and huge heart. During this time, we ask that you keep her family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers,” her family released in a statement.

The 19-year-old singer was traveling with others on the Westpark Tollway near Dunvale in the early-morning hours of April 7 when their vehicle was struck by 32-year-old Bobby James Brown, who was driving the wro ng way, according to authorities.

JaeRene did not survive, and three others in the vehicle were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say Brown was drunk, and will be charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Born and raised in the city that birthed a unique sound, diverse culture, and many national talents, JaeRene was the epitome of Houston. The self-proclaimed Houston R&B Princess made her mark on the music scene in a major way. She was no stranger to the stage as she won a plethora of local and national beauty pageants since the age of 4. Her personality, talent, and tenacity led her to perform at festivals, sporting events, concerts and social events.

Her diverse sound was featured on one of Houston’s most requested songs, “H-Town For Real (Remix),” which featured artists including Kiotti, Paul Wall, Lil Flip, Trilly Polk, ZRo, and others. In addition to singing, JaeRene also wrote her own music, which was often inspired by life situations.

She was formerly a host of Kidz Jams on 95.3 Jamz where she encouraged teens to live out their dreams. She loved the community, and often hosted “Baddie Bootcamps” where she promoted positive self-esteem, body images, and confidence to young girls of the ages of 5-18.

JaeRene’s family held a public vigil in her honor and has released her final recording called ‘Safe Place.’