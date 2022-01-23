God’s System: World’s System

Spread the love

God’s system is established upon the universal dimension in humanity. The world’s system is based upon the principle of cultural tribalism. This is why individuals who operate solely based upon God’s system can overcome evil with good, because: “For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.” Individuals, who operate solely based upon the world’s system of greed, invariably believe in the principle of pay back or tit for tat. Question: can America live in the light of God and by the tenets of the Preamble and the U. S. constitution? The answer is obviously an absolute NO, because too many generations of White Privilege oriented individuals have a desire to exclude some Americans based upon skin-color. Ask Native American Indians. Can America move forward in the light of democracy rather than autocracy? Unfortunately, America is experiencing an internal conflict based upon the old south versus the new south. This is why Southern Democrats were able to hi-jack the GOP, and Former President Trump was able to hi-jack the GOP for TRUMPISM, and exposed the immoral non-intellectual corrupt character of the Grand Ole Party. Shamefully, some White Democrats have been straddling the fence concerning right and wrong: case in point Senators Manchin and Sinema.

No doubt about it, it is come to JESUS TIME in America, because the very soul of the nation is at stake. White children have been receiving too many mixed-messages from their family and church environments concerning good and evil. Consequently, mass confusion and evil is running rampant in American society. Question: now that we know the state of affairs in American society; what are we going to do? Blacks and minorities must pray without ceasing for the majestic glory of God, and we will see a change. Even though, we do not have a monopoly on God we do have a spiritual relationship with God, because we have come this far by FAITH. Formal education has its rightful place; but is not a substitute for Christian values, because you can graduate from Yale Law School, and still become a seditionist fool; therefore: “Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest thou also be like unto him.” (Proverbs 26: 4). Fools remain fools whether they are answered or not answered!

When fools profess to speak fairly do not believe them, because they have seven abominations in their hearts. This is why the Federal government must make lasting spiritual examples of the Seditionists that sought to overthrow the U. S. Government on January 6th, 2021. America, what kind of government do you want: Universal Democracy or White Privilege Autocracy? Democracy is not clicking on all cylinders in America, and Autocracy is definitely not working in Russia and its overwhelmingly White. God spoke these spiritual words of inspiration to the wisest leader (King Solomon) to have ever lived: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” (2 Chronicles 7: 14). America, get right with GOD. Amen!