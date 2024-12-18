God’s Principles Of Giving

America, we should always remember and hold sacred: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.” (John 3: 16-17). Giving ought to be an attitudinal lifestyle that individuals practice daily based upon charitable giving rather than selfish hoarding. Mother Teresa said it best: “It’s not how much you give, but how much love we put into giving”. In (2 Corinthians 8: 9) the Gospel Writer Paul talks about how we should live as Christians: “For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich.” Hence, Christmas is not a department store experience, but a Manger Experience, because God through his Son Jesus Christ became human (flesh), and through obedience to the will of God profoundly expressed in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ we have a glorious opportunity to inherit eternal life. Thus, what the Manger brings is the real eternal gift that money cannot buy. There is an ole secular adage “money cannot buy love”. Love is the unconditional gift of God. Hence, we should never give because we expect something in return. Giving should always be a response to God’s grace, mercy, love and infinite forgiveness of our sins. Therefore, our giving should and in all ways honor God and lift others up to the Glory of God. Pastoral leaders should always remember this spiritual point, because God’s love is what motivates the heart of an individual’s mind to give. Faith and giving honors God, and Godly giving echoes in eternity, because giving is an indication that an individual’s heart has been cleansed of selfish hoarding and filled with the servanthood spirit of Jesus Christ.

There are three basic principles for giving, and God loves cheerful givers because God can meet an individual’s every need: “But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall reap sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully. Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give, not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver. And God is able to make all grace abound to every good work: that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work:” (2 Corinthians 9: 7-8). There is a Godly principle in giving. Therefore, God loves a cheerful joyful giver. Hence, whatever we give/invest in the lives of others comes back into our own, because God is the source of all blessings. Individuals are only channels or vessels of God’s blessings. God gives us resources/seeds to enhance Kingdom Building and in the end, He will give the increase. America, we must spiritually learn anew not to be so quick in criticizing others. Therefore: “Judge not, and ye shall not be judged: condemn not, and you shall not be condemned: forgive and ye shall be forgiven: give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again.” (Luke 6: 37-38). America, this Christmas let’s learn to love each other rather than judge and hate each other, because God’s gift to us is eternal LOVE born in a stable, and what America needs now is LOVE! Selah.