God’s Principles Of Giving

America, we should always remember and hold sacred: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.” (John 3: 16-17). Giving ought to be an attitudinal lifestyle that individuals practice daily based upon charitable giving rather than selfish hoarding. Mother Teresa said it best: “It’s not how much you give, but how much love we put into giving”. In (2 Corinthians 8: 9) the Gospel Writer Paul talks about how we should live as Christians: “For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich.” Hence, Christmas is not a department store experience, but a Manger Experience, because God through his Son Jesus Christ became human (flesh), and through obedience to the will of God profoundly expressed in the life and teachings of Jesus Christ we have a glorious opportunity to inherit eternal life. Thus, what the Manger brings is the real eternal gift that money cannot buy. There is an ole secular adage “money cannot buy love”. Love is the unconditional gift of God. Hence, we should never give because we expect something in return. Giving should always be a response to God’s grace, mercy, love and infinite forgiveness of our sins. Therefore, our giving should and in all ways honor God and lift others up to the Glory of God. Pastoral leaders should always remember this spiritual point, because God’s love is what motivates the heart of an individual’s mind to give. Faith and giving honors God, and Godly giving echoes in eternity, because giving is an indication that an individual’s heart has been cleansed of selfish hoarding and filled with the servanthood spirit of Jesus Christ.
There are three basic principles for giving, and God loves cheerful givers because God can meet an individual’s every need: “But this I say, He which soweth sparingly shall reap sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully. Every man according as he purposeth in his heart, so let him give, not grudgingly, or of necessity: for God loveth a cheerful giver. And God is able to make all grace abound to every good work: that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work:” (2 Corinthians 9: 7-8). There is a Godly principle in giving. Therefore, God loves a cheerful joyful giver. Hence, whatever we give/invest in the lives of others comes back into our own, because God is the source of all blessings. Individuals are only channels or vessels of God’s blessings. God gives us resources/seeds to enhance Kingdom Building and in the end, He will give the increase. America, we must spiritually learn anew not to be so quick in criticizing others. Therefore: “Judge not, and ye shall not be judged: condemn not, and you shall not be condemned: forgive and ye shall be forgiven: give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again.” (Luke 6: 37-38). America, this Christmas let’s learn to love each other rather than judge and hate each other, because God’s gift to us is eternal LOVE born in a stable, and what America needs now is LOVE! Selah.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.