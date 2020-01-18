Get ready for the MLK Jr. Day Parades!

Spread the love









HOUSTON – Set your timers and get your walking shoes ready for the two Martin Luther King Jr. Day parades in Houston that will be celebrating the life and legacy of the legendary civil rights activist.

The city of Houston is known for hosting the nation’s first MLK Day Parade, but with both parades happening simultaneously Monday, which one will you attend?

The 42nd “Original” MLK Jr. Parade, the oldest parade in the country, takes place downtown and is hosted by The Black Heritage Society.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Heavyweight Champion George Foreman will join the Original MLK Day Parade as the Grand Marshal.

The downtown celebration takes place Monday near City Hall, starting at Smith and Lamar streets, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Mayor’s Office of Special Events (MOSE) will co-produce the event.

And in Midtown, the 26th Annual MLK Grande Parade, organized by the MLK Parade Foundation, is being held near the Houston Community College Central Campus.

This parade has been named one of the largest single-day multicultural events in the U.S. that is held in honor of Dr. King.

The annual parade will consist of 15 parade floats and 30 marching bands.

This year’s theme is “The Color of Unity.”

The Midtown celebration will begin at the intersection of San Jacinto and Elgin streets, from 10 a.m. to noon.