On the evening of May 11, 2023, people traveled from every direction across the city of Houston to the Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development, for a historic occasion, to witness the now 78-year-old world renowned author, speaker, teacher, and business mogul Dr. George C. Fraser.

Named as one of the “Best Speakers in America,” Dr. Fraser first welcomed the crowd, giving them a crash course lesson on how to effectively introduce yourself when networking. He emphasized that upon meeting someone, you have about 15 seconds to make a good impression, ultimately answering the question we all may subconsciously ask when meeting a new person, “What’s in it for me?”

He prompted everyone who was present to practice the five steps of an effective introduction which included: “who are you, where are you from, what do you do, what value do you bring, and how can you quantify that?” The energy of the room immediately rose as guests warmly greeted and embraced each other while enjoying food and refreshments.

Soon, the banquet hall of the chamber was filled with people of all ages, excitedly awaiting Dr. Fraser’s address. Before his profound yet lighthearted address, he disclosed his reasoning for visiting one of his “favorite cities in the world, Houston!” As the founder of the PowerNetworking Conference, America’s largest Black Networking and Training Conference for the last 22 years, Dr. Fraser wanted to meet with some of Houston’s Best and Brightest thinkers and leaders, to extend an exclusive invitation to a global network of the World’s top Black Business owners, coaches, potential investors, contractors, and most importantly lifelong connections.

The impact of the PowerNetworking Conference is undeniable, Dr. Fraser has been able to facilitate connections that grow from contact to contract, generating millions of dollars in business opportunities. Everyone in attendance at the Acres Home Chamber received a once in a lifetime price to attend this year’s conference in Houston August 2-5, 2023, and were encouraged to bring a young person (age 17-25) free of charge to “learn at the feet of masters.”

Dr. Fraser began his talk quoting the late, great Stokely Carmichael, stating “No Black person in this country makes any advancement solely based on his or her talent or worth. All individual advancement is based on mass struggle. We make no progress in this world without shedding our blood… Therefore, your advancement and success does not belong to you, it belongs to the people.” Dr. Fraser’s talk was historically rooted. He touched on the biblical principle of the human connection, the importance of doing good business, and he shared moments of reflection and wisdom that only a lifetime of experience could produce. Upon closing, Dr. Fraser was presented with a certificate of address from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, for his continued dedication to his people and his PowerNetworking Conference Meet and Greet at the Acres Home Chamber. You can read more about the conference at www.powernetworkingconference.com.

The Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development, located at 6112 Wheatley Street, Houston TX was proud to open its doors to provide the space and opportunity for an inspirational and impactful night of networking with Dr. Fraser and our Acres Home and Greater Houston community. The Acres Home Chamber for Business and Economic Development, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. Since founded in 1994, Our mission has been to provide small businesses, entrepreneurs, and our community with programs, seminars, and workshops in business and professional development, leadership and team building, educational and financial literacy. We encourage the creation of collaborative outreach efforts with a specific emphasis on promoting economic growth opportunities and community partnerships. Visit our website to learn more about our membership benefits and upcoming events at www.acreshomechamber.com.