By: AANI

This past Saturday, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church hosted a community Easter egg hunt. The event was well attended and youth from all ages attended. Rev. Kenneth McQueen organized the event and had 1,100 eggs that kids had to find. Some of the eggs even had money in them. Rev. Dr. Edwin A. Davis, pastor of Galilee stated, “We love to host events for the community, especially for our youth. I thank everyone who came out to participate and who supported the event. Next year, Galilee plans to take the event higher by hosting a spring festival.