All individuals have freedom in Christ, especially Christians, because Christians are duty called to obey God rather than man, and to fight against the dreadful effects of sin in the world. “For so is the will of God, that with well doing ye may put to silence the ignorance of foolish men: as free, and not using your liberty for a cloak of maliciousness, but as the servants of God” (1 Peter 2: 16). Because “the creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God” (Romans 8: 21).

The Holy Spirit (TRUTH) frees us from sin. Therefore, with or without manmade laws, Godly freedom will always exist (free-will). This is why we have God’s laws The Ten commandments. God’s laws do not change, because God’s laws are spiritually edited upon the hearts of individuals. Hence, there are final consequences for disobeying God’s laws, because: “As it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Hebrews 9: 27). More importantly, “God judgeth the righteous, and God is angry with the wicked every day.” (Psalm 7:11). Societies need common sense laws that reflect God’s spiritual laws. For example, traffic laws that keep us from killing each other in deadly car accidents simply reflect God’s law and His discipline of thy shalt not kill.

No society can legislate morality, only seek to control abnormal and deviant behaviors, because anything outside of the will of God is abnormality (sin). Sin is sin, and sin is associated with motive (s), and only God can judge motive (s). Human beings can only seek to control abhorrent and deviant behaviors. Human beings cannot legislate morality. Therefore, somethings should be left to God’s eternal judgment, and abortion and homosexuality are two such personal choices, because choices have consequences, good or bad. America, take heed, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ: that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (2 Corinthians 5: 10).

Even though Blacks were in physical bondage (chattel slavery) with chains on their bodies, but not on their minds and hearts, Blacks remained true children of God, not all of us, but many of us. Many Blacks spiritually understood: “If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples; indeed, and ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” (John 8: 31-32). Thank God, most Blacks spiritually understand: “Whosoever committeth sin is the servant of sin” (John 8: 34). It is time for Blacks to cease becoming their own worst enemy, killing each other in time, on time, and all the time.

The Black-on-Black crime rate is totally unacceptable. Therefore, as a race Blacks must confess their sins against themselves as well as others, and sin no more. Most Blacks spiritually understand: “Before destruction the heart of a man is haughty, and before honour is humility” (Proverbs 18:12). America, let’s show humility towards each other so we can receive God’s honor, because: “The fear of the Lord is instruction of wisdom and before honour is humility” (Proverbs 15:33). It is worth repeating, America let’s show humility, honor, and decency towards each other in order that we might receive God’s honor and choice blessings, because Holy Scriptures are THE eternal guidelines and guideposts for human decency and civilized societal conduct. Amen.