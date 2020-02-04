Free Events: Black History Month celebrated at Lone Star College-North Harris

Share this article



HOUSTON – Throughout the month of February, Lone Star College-North Harris is celebrating Black History Month with various events and informative discussions to highlight the history and achievements of African Americans throughout American history. The events are designed to be educational and engaging for the attendees. All events hosted by the college are free and open to the public.

LSC-North Harris and LSC-East Aldine Center will host the following events for Black History Month:

Thursday, Feb. 6 – Saturday, Feb. 29

Sounds of Change: Protest Music and the African American Experience

Library, Second Floor Display Cases

Thursday, Feb. 6

Black History Month Kick-Off Lecture

Noon – 1 p.m., Academic Building, Room 126

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Screening & Discussion of Netflix’s documentary,“13th”

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Academic Building, Room 126

Monday, Feb. 17

African Drum Circle and Black History Month Display

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Student Center

Tuesday, Feb. 18

African Drum Circle and Black History Month Display

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., LSC-East Aldine Center Lobby

Thursday, Feb. 27

Closing Reception featuring historically black colleges and universities panel

Noon – 1 p.m., Academic Building, Room 126

Most events are hosted at LSC-North Harris main campus at 2700 W. W. Thorne Drive, in Houston. The African Drum Circle on Tuesday, Feb. 18, is at LSC-East Aldine Center, 2430 Aldine Mail Route Road, in Houston.

For more information about these Black History Month events, email Aliya.Muhammad@lonestar.edu, or visit LoneStar.edu/BlackHistoryMonth.

