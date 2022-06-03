FORT BEND ISD (June 3, 2022) – Fort Bend ISD will offer free breakfast and lunch meals to all students this summer, whether they are enrolled in the District or not. Any student 18 years of age and younger, and any enrolled student with disabilities up to 21 years old, can receive free, healthy meals.

Students do not need to be accompanied by an adult to receive meals, but must meet the following requirements:

Students must check in at the school’s front office. Students do not need to have an ID but any accompanying adult must have a state-issued ID.

Students must be present. No meals will be given to adults for students.

All meals must be consumed at the school.

Meals will be offered at the locations listed below; you can also click here to locate summer meal locations. Visit the FBISD Child Nutrition website or call (281) 634-1855 for more information.

Locations (Listed alphabetically by level)

High Schools



Breakfast – 7:30 to 8 a.m., Lunch – 12 to 12:30 p.m.; Meals served Monday through Thursday

Kempner High School (14777 Voss Rd., Sugar Land, 77498)

June 13 to July 28

June 6 to August 9; will also be open on Friday, August 5

Middle Schools

Meals served Monday through Thursday

Dulles Middle School (500 Dulles Ave., Sugar Land, 77478)

June 13 to June 30

Breakfast – 7:30 to 8 a.m.; Lunch – 12 to 12:30 p.m.

July 12 to July 27

Breakfast – 7:30 to 8 a.m.; Lunch – 12:30 to 1 p.m.

July 18 to July 28

Breakfast – 7:30 to 8 a.m.; Lunch – 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

June 13 to July 21

Breakfast – 7:30 to 8 a.m.; Lunch – 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Elementary Schools

Meals served Monday through Thursday

Arizona Fleming Elementary School (14850 Bissonnet St., Houston, 77083)

June 13 to June 30

Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 1 to 1:30 p.m.

June 13 to June 30

Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 12:30 to 1 p.m.

June 13 to June 30

Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 1 to 1:30 p.m.

June 13 to July 21

Breakfast – 7:30 to 8 a.m.; Lunch – 12 to 12:30 p.m.

June 13 to July 21

Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 11 to 11:30 a.m.

June 13 to June 30

Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 12:30 to 1 p.m.

June 13 to July 21

Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 11 to 11:30 a.m.

June 13 to June 30

Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 11 to 11:30 a.m.

June 6 to July 22 (This will be the only location open on Fridays.)

Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 11 to 11:30 a.m.

June 13 to June 30

Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 1 to 1:30 p.m.

June 13 to June 30

Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 12:30 to 1 p.m.

June 6 to July 28

Breakfast – 7:30 to 8 a.m.; Lunch – 12 to 12:30 p.m.

June 13 to June 30

Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 11 to 11:30 a.m.

June 13 to July 21

Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Schiff Elementary School (7400 Discovery Ln., Missouri City, 77459)

June 13 to July 21

Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 12 to 12:30 p.m.