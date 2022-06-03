FORT BEND ISD (June 3, 2022) – Fort Bend ISD will offer free breakfast and lunch meals to all students this summer, whether they are enrolled in the District or not. Any student 18 years of age and younger, and any enrolled student with disabilities up to 21 years old, can receive free, healthy meals.
Students do not need to be accompanied by an adult to receive meals, but must meet the following requirements:
- Students must check in at the school’s front office. Students do not need to have an ID but any accompanying adult must have a state-issued ID.
- Students must be present. No meals will be given to adults for students.
- All meals must be consumed at the school.
Meals will be offered at the locations listed below; you can also click here to locate summer meal locations. Visit the FBISD Child Nutrition website or call (281) 634-1855 for more information.
Locations (Listed alphabetically by level)
High Schools
Breakfast – 7:30 to 8 a.m., Lunch – 12 to 12:30 p.m.; Meals served Monday through Thursday
- Kempner High School (14777 Voss Rd., Sugar Land, 77498)
June 13 to July 28
- Willowridge High School (16301 Chimney Rock Rd., Houston, 77053)
June 6 to August 9; will also be open on Friday, August 5
Middle Schools
Meals served Monday through Thursday
- Dulles Middle School (500 Dulles Ave., Sugar Land, 77478)
June 13 to June 30
Breakfast – 7:30 to 8 a.m.; Lunch – 12 to 12:30 p.m.
- Christa McAuliffe Middle School (16650 S Post Oak Rd., Houston, 77053)
July 12 to July 27
Breakfast – 7:30 to 8 a.m.; Lunch – 12:30 to 1 p.m.
- Lake Olympia Middle School (3100 Lake Olympia Pkwy., Missouri City, 77459)
July 18 to July 28
Breakfast – 7:30 to 8 a.m.; Lunch – 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Missouri City Middle School (202 Martin Ln., Missouri City, 77489)
June 13 to July 21
Breakfast – 7:30 to 8 a.m.; Lunch – 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Elementary Schools
Meals served Monday through Thursday
- Arizona Fleming Elementary School (14850 Bissonnet St., Houston, 77083)
June 13 to June 30
Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 1 to 1:30 p.m.
- Armstrong Elementary School (3440 Independence Blvd., Missouri City, 77459)
June 13 to June 30
Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 12:30 to 1 p.m.
- Burton Elementary School (1625 Hunter Green Ln., Fresno, 77545)
June 13 to June 30
Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 1 to 1:30 p.m.
- Colony Meadows Elementary School (4510 Sweetwater Blvd., Sugar Land, 77479)
June 13 to July 21
Breakfast – 7:30 to 8 a.m.; Lunch – 12 to 12:30 p.m.
- Glover Elementary School (1510 Columbia Blue Dr., Missouri City, 77489)
June 13 to July 21
Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Goodman Elementary School (1100 W Sycamore Rd., Fresno, 77545)
June 13 to June 30
Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 12:30 to 1 p.m.
- Holley Elementary School (16655 Bissonnet St., Houston, 77083)
June 13 to July 21
Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Hunters Glen Elementary School (695 Independence Blvd., Missouri City, 77489)
June 13 to June 30
Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Jones Elementary School (302 Martin Ln., Missouri City, 77489)
June 6 to July 22 (This will be the only location open on Fridays.)
Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Lantern Lane Elementary School (3323 Mission Valley Dr., Missouri City, 77459)
June 13 to June 30
Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 1 to 1:30 p.m.
- Mission Glen Elementary School (16053 Mission Glen Dr., Houston, 77083)
June 13 to June 30
Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 12:30 to 1 p.m.
- Quail Valley Elementary School (3500 Quail Village Dr., Missouri City, 77459)
June 6 to July 28
Breakfast – 7:30 to 8 a.m.; Lunch – 12 to 12:30 p.m.
- Ridgemont ELC (5353 Ridgecreek Cir., Houston, 77053)
June 13 to June 30
Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Rosa Parks Elementary School (19101 Chimney Rock Rd., Fresno, 77545)
June 13 to July 21
Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 12:30 to 1 p.m.
- Schiff Elementary School (7400 Discovery Ln., Missouri City, 77459)
June 13 to July 21
Breakfast – 8 to 8:30 a.m.; Lunch – 12 to 12:30 p.m.
- Townewest Elementary School (13927 Old Richmond Rd. West, Sugar Land, 77498)
June 13 to July 21
Breakfast – 7:30 to 8 a.m.; Lunch – 12 to 12:30 p.m.
