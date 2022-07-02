Fort Bend ISD – Fort Bend ISD’s communications team earned 11 National School Public Relations Association awards recognizing its excellence in producing various communications and public relations campaigns highlighting the District.

The association’s 2022 Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards program recognizes outstanding education publications, e-newsletters, digital media, radio/TV/video productions, social media, infographics, blogs and websites.

Publications and Digital Media Award – Honorable Mention

Entry: 2018 Bond Update | Athletics

Publications and Digital Media Award of Merit

Entry: Annie’s Adventures

Publications and Digital Media Award of Merit

Entry: Just Keep Swimming | Marshall HS Swim Team

Publications and Digital Media Award of Merit

Entry: 2021 Graduation Recap

Publications and Digital Media Award of Excellence

Entry: Sugar Land 95 Exhibit Opening

Publications and Digital Media Award of Merit

Entry: 2022 Fort Bend Education Foundation Gala Save the Date

Publications and Digital Media Award of Merit

Entry: First 100 Days Report – Dr. Christie Whitbeck, FBISD Superintendent of Schools

Publications and Digital Media Award of Merit

Entry: FBISD Magazine | December 2021

Publications and Digital Media Award of Excellence

Entry: 2022-23 FBISD High School Course Selection Guide

Publications and Digital Media Award of Excellence

Entry: FBISD Magazine | August 2021 | Back 2 School

Publications and Digital Media Award – Honorable Mention

Entry: Fort Bend ISD Website

National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) awards programs are open to all public or private schools or districts, including special schools such as vocational-technical institutes, regional and county education service agencies, education agencies and private businesses serving as partners with those organizations. To learn more about the NSPRA awards, visit the organization’s website at www.nspra.org.

# #