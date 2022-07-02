Fort Bend ISD – Fort Bend ISD’s communications team earned 11 National School Public Relations Association awards recognizing its excellence in producing various communications and public relations campaigns highlighting the District.
The association’s 2022 Publications and Digital Media Excellence Awards program recognizes outstanding education publications, e-newsletters, digital media, radio/TV/video productions, social media, infographics, blogs and websites.
Publications and Digital Media Award – Honorable Mention
Entry: 2018 Bond Update | Athletics
Publications and Digital Media Award of Merit
Entry: Annie’s Adventures
Publications and Digital Media Award of Merit
Entry: Just Keep Swimming | Marshall HS Swim Team
Publications and Digital Media Award of Merit
Entry: 2021 Graduation Recap
Publications and Digital Media Award of Excellence
Entry: Sugar Land 95 Exhibit Opening
Publications and Digital Media Award of Merit
Entry: 2022 Fort Bend Education Foundation Gala Save the Date
Publications and Digital Media Award of Merit
Entry: First 100 Days Report – Dr. Christie Whitbeck, FBISD Superintendent of Schools
Publications and Digital Media Award of Merit
Entry: FBISD Magazine | December 2021
Publications and Digital Media Award of Excellence
Entry: 2022-23 FBISD High School Course Selection Guide
Publications and Digital Media Award of Excellence
Entry: FBISD Magazine | August 2021 | Back 2 School
Publications and Digital Media Award – Honorable Mention
Entry: Fort Bend ISD Website
National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA) awards programs are open to all public or private schools or districts, including special schools such as vocational-technical institutes, regional and county education service agencies, education agencies and private businesses serving as partners with those organizations. To learn more about the NSPRA awards, visit the organization’s website at www.nspra.org.
# #
Leave a Reply