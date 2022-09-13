Fort Bend ISD was named a 2022 Excellence Award Winner by the Texas Association of School Boards for its innovative system to track and evaluate bus incidents and accidents.

FBISD established an Incident Review Board that allows the transportation leadership team to track and evaluate bus incidents and accidents. The review board monitors accident trends, identifies and eliminates unsafe conditions, evaluates the District’s response to accidents and ensures employee training addresses root accident causes. FBISD provided vehicle collision investigation training to directors, assistant directors and other leaders who respond to accidents.

The Texas Association of School Boards’ (TASB) annual award program honors education entities that develop innovative and effective solutions to risk management challenges. TASB’s Risk Management Fund , which includes more than 1,000 Texas public school districts, community colleges, education service centers and other education entities, collaborates to share resources.

“I am proud of our leaders for their willingness to think outside the box to create systems that provide safer transportation for our students,” FBISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck said. “The work our Incident Review Board is doing is just one example of the innovation that makes Fort Bend ISD one of the best public school systems in the state.”

Winners earn a plaque, a $1,000 risk management honorarium and recognition in TASB and Fund publications.

Entries were evaluated based on the following criteria:

Effectiveness: Solution directly improves your risk management practices, functions, or processes

Efficiency: Solution makes good use of resources, including money and staff time

Impact: Solution addresses a critical or pressing need for your organization, demonstrated by specific and documented savings or reduced injuries

Innovation: Solution is creative and represents out-of-the-box thinking or a creative adaptation of an established idea

“Our Fund members have a vested interest in managing the risks that their organizations face to ensure safe and secure environments for students and staff,” TASB Risk Management Services Associate Executive Director Mary Barrett said. “We’re proud of the work that’s being done and want to highlight these innovative success stories.”

Fund members are encouraged each year to submit their applications, which are then reviewed by a team of TASB employees, that sends a list of recommended initiatives to the 19-member Fund Board of Trustees. The board then makes the final selection during its August meeting.