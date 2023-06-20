June 19, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – This morning, former At-Large Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards launched her campaign today to succeed Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee to serve Houston’s 18th Congressional District. Surrounded by community stakeholders in the heart of 5th Ward, she announced the news of suspending her bid for Houston mayor in order to run for Congress.

As a native Houstonian, attorney, non-profit leader and former At-Large Houston Council Member, Amanda possesses a strong ability to be the type of servant leader that the community needs. Amanda’s ability to solve the complex challenges, as well as to seize opportunities for our community makes her uniquely prepared to deliver the results the community needs. Her fierce advocacy, consistent grassroots community-based approach, combined with her ability to bring innovative solutions to the district will benefit the residents in the District tremendously.

While on City Council, Amanda was very effective at leading efforts to support a community where everyone can thrive. She led efforts to reduce disparities that women and minority small businesses face. Amanda also initiated and led the city’s task force and efforts to cultivate our innovation economy, which resulted in the creation of Houston’s Innovation District, among other things. Amanda has also led efforts to promote more multi-modal transportation and infrastructure in our community. As a result of Hurricane Harvey, Amanda has mobilized hundreds of volunteers to go door to door to help support vulnerable residents (i.e. low-income seniors) who have still yet to recover. Her priorities for her Congressional bid will focus on themes ranging from economic opportunity to healthcare access and education.

“I am running for Congress to place people over politics, and to deliver the results our community deserves. As Congresswoman Jackson Lee seeks to come home to serve as Houston’s next mayor, I seek to continue the strong legacy of servant leadership in the 18th Congressional District. From Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, Congressman Mickey Leland, Congressman Craig Washington to Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the people of the 18th Congressional District deserve the next leg of this relay to continue to be strong, bold, effective and focused on the people.” Edwards states.

“Amanda Edwards is a true servant leader at her core. She places the community and outcomes first. She is ready for the challenge ahead and I am excited about what her leadership means for our community, this District and its strong legacy of service.” Ms. Jacqueline Bostic states.

In addition to her time on City Council, Amanda has served on the National League of Cities Board of Directors, the Advisory Council for Accelerator for America, Houston Exponential Board of Directors, as President of the Board of Directors for Project Row Houses in the Historic Third Ward community, and on numerous other civic boards and committees, including Texas Lyceum and the Houston Area Urban League Young Professionals.

Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD and Emory University in Atlanta, where she earned a degree in political science, served as student body president for the college and was inducted into the Emory University Hall of Fame. Edwards also earned a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes.

For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com