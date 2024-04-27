Forgiveness is about living as a child of God in the light of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, not the spiritual darkness of the devil in the world: “Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children; and walk in love, as Christ also hath loved us, and hath given himself for us an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweet-smelling savour.” (Ephesians 5: 1-2). Forgiveness is divine, because forgiveness must take place in the mind and soul of individuals. Question: whom would you rather have forgiveness from: God or mankind? God knows the spiritual heart and mankind knows only the deed. God always gets it right; mankind sometimes gets it wrong. Therefore, the eternal example for forgiveness is the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the Cross at Calvary: “for all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God; being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.” (Romans 3: 23-24).

Perchance you make it to heaven ask the thief on the cross beside Jesus won’t God forgive us of our sins, if an individual’s spiritual heart is contrite. God’s spiritual words of inspiration is proof positive: “For I will be merciful to their unrighteousness, and their sins, and their iniquities will I remember no more.” (Hebrews 8: 12). God’s law must reside in us: “For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.” (2 Corinthians 5: 21). America, it is God’s way or no way! Therefore, no greater love does an individual have than to lay down his life for a friend. What a friend we have in Jesus, because: “A man that hath friends must shew himself friendly: and there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.” (Proverbs 18: 24).

This is why, we can enthusiastically sing with a glad and joyful heart: “what a friend we have in Jesus, all our sins to bear.” Hallelujah to King Jesus because forgiveness is divinely sacred. Moreover, individuals should never become bitter, revengeful, and seek to exact the principle of an eye for an eye, because “vengeance is mine saith the Lord and I will repay.” (Romans 12:19). Hence, it is best to forgive individuals, and allow the love of God to repay. Because vengeance is mine saith the Lord, and I will repay. Forgiveness is never about being judgmental, because every American should understand this scriptural verse: “judge not, that ye be not judged.” (Matthew 7:1). Unfortunately, living in a multicultural democratic society, some individuals will always trespass against others for various socio-economic reasons, but individuals should never become vigilantes in seeking exact punishment on others. Law and order must always be a moral order, “forbearing one another and forgiving one another, if any man have a quarrel against any even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye.” (Colossians 3: 13).

Sadly, the world has a “tit for tat” payback mentality, and we are witnessing daily the demonic results with former President Donald J. Trump and Christian Right Evangelicals. Evil individuals pervert justice. God does not pervert justice. He allows rain to fall on the just as well as the unjust. Therefore, America we should: “Walk in wisdom toward them that are without, redeeming the time. Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.” (Colossians 3: 5-6). Read this and get right with God, because God is already right with you and for you. Amen!