Forgiveness is about living as a child of God in the light of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, not the spiritual darkness of the devil in the world: “Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children; and walk in love, as Christ also hath loved us, and hath given himself for us an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweet-smelling savour.” (Ephesians 5: 1-2). Forgiveness is divine, because forgiveness must take place in the mind and soul of individuals. Question: whom would you rather have forgiveness from: God or mankind? God knows the spiritual heart and mankind knows only the deed. God always gets it right; mankind sometimes gets it wrong. Therefore, the eternal example for forgiveness is the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on the Cross at Calvary: “for all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God; being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.” (Romans 3: 23-24).
Perchance you make it to heaven ask the thief on the cross beside Jesus won’t God forgive us of our sins, if an individual’s spiritual heart is contrite. God’s spiritual words of inspiration is proof positive: “For I will be merciful to their unrighteousness, and their sins, and their iniquities will I remember no more.” (Hebrews 8: 12). God’s law must reside in us: “For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.” (2 Corinthians 5: 21). America, it is God’s way or no way! Therefore, no greater love does an individual have than to lay down his life for a friend. What a friend we have in Jesus, because: “A man that hath friends must shew himself friendly: and there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.” (Proverbs 18: 24).
This is why, we can enthusiastically sing with a glad and joyful heart: “what a friend we have in Jesus, all our sins to bear.” Hallelujah to King Jesus because forgiveness is divinely sacred. Moreover, individuals should never become bitter, revengeful, and seek to exact the principle of an eye for an eye, because “vengeance is mine saith the Lord and I will repay.” (Romans 12:19). Hence, it is best to forgive individuals, and allow the love of God to repay. Because vengeance is mine saith the Lord, and I will repay. Forgiveness is never about being judgmental, because every American should understand this scriptural verse: “judge not, that ye be not judged.” (Matthew 7:1). Unfortunately, living in a multicultural democratic society, some individuals will always trespass against others for various socio-economic reasons, but individuals should never become vigilantes in seeking exact punishment on others. Law and order must always be a moral order, “forbearing one another and forgiving one another, if any man have a quarrel against any even as Christ forgave you, so also do ye.” (Colossians 3: 13).
Sadly, the world has a “tit for tat” payback mentality, and we are witnessing daily the demonic results with former President Donald J. Trump and Christian Right Evangelicals. Evil individuals pervert justice. God does not pervert justice. He allows rain to fall on the just as well as the unjust. Therefore, America we should: “Walk in wisdom toward them that are without, redeeming the time. Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.” (Colossians 3: 5-6). Read this and get right with God, because God is already right with you and for you. Amen!
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.