FORCES JOIN TOGETHER

By: Shelley McKinley
The historic and newly renovated Eldorado Ballroom, established in 1939, served as the site where Cheniere and the Astros Foundation hosted senior citizen groups for a delicious meal by Chef Chris Williams, along with musical accompaniment from the violinist, Demola. For some attendees they could recall their parents getting dressed to attend performances by the likes of Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald. For others, they personally attended performances of artists such as Etta James and Ike and Tina.
The event also planted the seed for support of the upcoming 2nd Annual Cactus Jack HBCU Classic. e round-robin collegiate baseball classic, designed by the Astros Foundation and Astros Youth Academy to highlight Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and their baseball programs, will feature six teams: Texas Southern University, Prairie View A&M, Grambling State University, Southern University, Jackson State University, and Alcorn State University. Paula Harris, Executive Director of the Astros Foundation asserted, “ e College Classic has existed for 23 years, while this is the second HBCU Classic. We are going to level the playing eld.” Cheniere’s accountants and lawyers served as waiters during the event. Cheniere Foundation Executive Director, Wendy Craven, who initiated the partnership with the Astros Foundation and e Eldorado Ballroom exclaimed, “We’re here, we’re your neighbors, and we care about you!”
Chef Chris Williams of Lucille’s, spearheaded the renovations of e Eldorado Ballroom, preserving the original floors, windows, steps, and bar. “Our mission is to bring it back to national recognition,” stated Williams. According to the Texas State Historical Association, Houston’s Eldorado Ballroom reigned as one of the nest showcases in Texas for the live performance of Black secular music—mostly blues, jazz, and R&B, but occasionally also pop and zydeco.
Known as a stop on the Chitterling Circuit, the Eldorado was featured in the Negro Motorists Green Book, which indicated safe spaces for African American people to lodge, and obtain goods and services throughout the United States. By 1970, however, the Eldorado declined primarily due to the negative economic impact for Black-owned businesses in the wards triggered by desegregation. Changing musical tastes was also a contributing factor.
Many younger Black people abandoned the classic jazz and blues of their parents’ generation for more progressive sounds during that time. Similarly, the addition of African-Americans to major league rosters ultimately ended the Negro National League in 1948 and later the Negro American League in 1963. Spotlights on the renovated Eldorado Ballroom and the 2nd Annual HBCU Classic provide opportunities for multi-generational engagement to reignite interest in historical aspects of African American culture.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.