It was an early morning on July 11, 2018, the day I became a mother. I remember when I first held my daughter in my arms, I cried immediately. I was overwhelmed with so much joy even though I had no idea what to do next when we took her home. I did, however, have and still have an amazing example of what motherhood looks like. I have my mom. For me, she was the first example of how a mother should be. Even though I am almost five years in the motherhood game, I still consider myself somewhat still a new mother. When my son got here in 2021 (a COVID baby), I felt more confident because it was my second time around, but I also had my mom. She has been there for me since day one, and without her influence, support, and guidance, I wouldn’t be who I am today.

Being a mom is not easy, and I am still trying to balance motherhood, being a wife, working full time, and having somewhat of a social life. I know there are a lot of moms who may share this same challenge. Raising kids can be a lot, but what I have learned is that at the end of the day, they don’t require much. They need of course the necessities like food, shelter, and water, but outside of that, they need to feel safe, be loved, and supported.

Mother’s Day is a very special day. It is where we show our love for the women who got us here, and who have played a major role in our lives. Outside of the cards, gifts, flowers, balloons, etc., we must stay focused on why Mother’s Day was created in the first place and never lose sight of that.

Did you know that Mother’s Day was founded by Anna Jarvis in 1908, and it was created to simply honor motherhood. Jarvis felt like American holidays were geared towards males and their accomplishments, but not much was being celebrated about women, moms specifically. Her mom died in 1905, and I believe that this was a way of honoring her mom as well. After pushing for Mother’s Day to be nationally recognized, Mother’s Day became a holiday in 1914 signed into effect by President Woodrow Wilson.

Years later, Jarvis would fight to have the holiday removed. For Jarvis, she just wanted one day where families can spend time with each other and simply honor their mom. She didn’t foresee how fast America would capitalize off it and make money. According to the National Retail Foundation, Mother’s Day exceeds $20 billion dollars. That’s a lot of money.

I always stress about days like Mother’s Day because I want to find my mom the perfect gift. We end up spending a lot of money because of societal pressure. Moms are worth the gift, but all moms need is to know that they are loved and supported. So, this Mother’s Day, and every day after, because every day should be Mother’s Day, just show your mom some love. A simple thank you and I love you goes a long way.