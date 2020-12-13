Fools cannot be convinced against their will!

Share this article



Christian Right Evangelicals and GOP Loyalists cannot be convinced against their wills, because you leave them confused still. Just as everyone has a nose; everyone has an opinion. However, seemingly Christian Right Evangelicals and GOP Loyalists allowed a fool (TRUMP) to convince them that is alright to substitute one sin for another sin (Supreme Court Justices) against the will of God. If this is what they want Americans to believe, then they are sadly mistaken, because we know that they voted for someone who thinks the way they think: White Privilege. God-fearing Americans know, because the Bible tells us so: “Answer not a fool according to his folly, lest thou also be like unto him.” “Answer a fool according to his folly, lest he be wise in his own conceit.” “He that sendeth a message by the hand of a fool cutteth off the feet, and drinketh damage.” (Proverbs 26: 4-6).

Donald Trump has told over 25,000 public lies and counting, and every Christian knows that God hates a lying tongue, because lying is the beginning of sin. Thus, Christian Right Evangelicals and GOP Loyalists are guilty of sins against God and man, because they knew when Trump’s lips were moving: “When he speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart.” The proof in the pudding is in the tasting. Hence, the majority of Americans voted for Biden/Harris, because God-fearing Americans know that: “The house of the wicked shall be overthrown: but the tabernacle of the upright shall flourish.”

Currently, Trump, Christian Right Evangelicals and GOP Loyalists are doing their devilish best to change the results of one of the fairest election in the history of the USA. However, Christian-minded individuals know that: “Fools make a mock of sin: but among the righteous there is favour.” (Proverbs 14: 9). God is in charge. He sits high, and looks low, and only fools say there is no GOD. Hence, “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.”

Christian Right Evangelicals and GOP Loyalists there is a way that seems right, but the end thereof is the ways of death. Many Americans; especially Christian Right Evangelicals and GOP Loyalists under the leadership mentality of Trump willingly walked away from the FAITH, but know this: “The man that wandereth out of the way of understanding shall remain in the congregation of the dead.” (Proverbs 21:16). God is pleading with Trumpsters to terminate their membership in the Trump-Walking-Dead-Congregation for the sake of their souls and the soul of the nation and to God be the glory, honor and power. And, to every American the spiritual rewards of peace and prosperity, because we have overcome lies, lies, damn lies, “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is rewarder of them that diligently seek him.” Selah!