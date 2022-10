Fondabede ASBL is collecting and assembling both new or used clothes and shoes, all ages, sizes, and gender that will be distributed in The Democratic Republic of Congo during Christmas.

If you are interested in donating items, the organization will make arrangements to pick up your items. Monetary fits are welcome as well.

For more information, you can reach out to Mrs. Helene Mars.

Contact Info:

832-571-3056

helenemars3@gmail.com