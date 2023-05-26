America, we have experienced in real time a two tailed coin: Herschel Walker and Senator Tim Scott. What an abomination, and a damn shame for these two Black males to attempt to fool God, themselves, and others by pretending to be Godfearing democratic leaders. America, why should you accept a phony-baloney MAGA imitation when you can have the real deal Holyfield: Donald J. Trump? Why should America accept a phony glorified imitation of Trumpism?

Hence, Senator Scott you are asking for a monumental embarrassment just as Herschel Walker embarrassed himself. Senator Scott take a seat and do a serious self-inventory of who you are as a child of God, come to yourself, and know thee in yourself, and then act accordingly. Don’t be used as a GOP pawn to draw Blacks away from truth, justice, and a multi-cultural democracy. This expression you might know from past collective experiences in the Black community we call them “Oreos,” Black on the outside and White on the inside.

Herschel Walker and Senator Tim Scott are light weight Oreos, and Justice Clarence Thomas and Dr. Ben Carson are heavy weight Oreos, because they carry the water for Whites because of their self-hatred indoctrination as well as hatred of other Blacks. Oreos cannot be convinced that Black ice is as cold as White Ice when all ice freezes at (32) degrees. Prayerfully, one day these individuals might realize that the sins and devilish curses of the fathers are generationally passed on to their children. Hopefully, one day these individuals might realize that “if we say that we have fellowship with him, and walk in darkness, we lie, and not the truth: but if we walk in the light, as he is in the light, we have fellowship one with another, and the blood of Jesus Christ hi Son cleanseth us from all sin” (1 John 1: 6-7).

Senator Tim Scott, government is an extension of family structure. Therefore, America must ask this spiritual question, where is your wife? It is written that it is not good for man to be alone (Genesis 2: 18). The President of the United States must have a wife. From the beginning, God gave man (Adam) a “Helpmeet” Eve, an eternal partner to help him meet his obligation to God. Lest we forget Jesus Christ went to the Cross for the remittance of our sins, because “the wage of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” Senator Scott how you live as a Godfearing Christian and as a U. S. Senator is also a reflection on the kind of President you would be, and your record does not account well for you.

What happened to the George Floyd Policing Accountability Legislation? Anytime the GOP desires to obstruct justice and social equity for all Americans, and usually its all the time, oftentimes they put a Black face to carry the water for the White opposition, your face. Senator Scott when you are so small minded that you refuse to spiritually understand who you are, you will never fully understand who they are. Most Blacks are conservative. Blacks had to be societally and physically conservative to just survive the historic MAGA culture of White Supremacy. Now, these same so-called Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists (KKK and White Citizen Council Fanatics), and other Hate Groups, Fox “Fake News”, some spiritually misguided “Oreos,” and other misguided minorities always find an “Oreo” such as a Tim Scott to do their ungodly bidding. Shame on you, and once again, where is your wife?

The family is the basis of how God desires to instruct us on how-to live-in community as well as society, especially in a multi-cultural democratic society. Senator Scott, please go somewhere and sit down, and do a self-inventory of who you are, and what the U. S. Presidency is all about. Then and only then will you clearly understand your shortcomings both to God, Self, and Country, because you are not being used, you are being misused and abused. God is light and in God there is no darkness, and if an individual claims to be a child of God, you know not to seek to deceive, because it is written, “Be not deceived: God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. For he that soweth to his flesh shall of his flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting” (Galatians 6: 7).