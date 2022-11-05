Society cannot fix the problem of criminality after crimes have occurred, only equally and fairly punish criminals through the court system. Society cannot legislate morality. Morality must be taught and exampled in family units. Society can only punish criminality. Families must teach the Holy Scriptures of the Bible, especially the Ten Commandment, because the Ten Commandments are designed to teach morality and prevent crimes against God, human failures, and society in general.

Question: How does America fix its crime problem? The GOP cannot fix America’s crime problem because the GOP is a problem. A problem cannot fix a problem. Sadly, The GOP has become a Kool Aid drinking White Privilege Cult that has turned inward to serve its own EGO interests, not societal universal good. Simply put, The GOP’s objective is Power, Privilege, and Pleasure based upon the nonsensical notion of “Make America White Again.” American society cannot righteously and fairly dispense justice in a multi-cultural democratic society because of White Privilege and lack of God conscience, and the desire to exclude Non-Whites.

Even though, America was never a Caucasian country, and can never be. Life is about contradictions. Most individuals think of others first and their failings. Consequently, they learn to become self-centered and selfish. However, if individuals learn to think of themselves first, they will know themselves, their strengths, and weaknesses, and they will always operate from their strengths rather than condemning others for their weaknesses. This is precisely what The Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities do, condemn others out of self-righteous. Knowing how to behave in a Godly society and take personal responsibility for one’s own behavior is, in and of, itself a living sacrifice to GOD and one’s reasonable service: “For I say, through the grace given unto me, to every man that is among you, not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think; but to think soberly, according as God hath dealth to every man a measure of faith” (Romans 12: 1-3).

Every society begins and ends with the nuclear family. Fix dysfunctionality in nuclear families, and society can creatively fix every socio-economic societal ill, because: “Goes the family goes society.” Repairing families, one by one, also involves repairing the spiritual breach between families and churches, families and schools, families and local communities, and families and society. Church begins in the family. Hence, the family that prays together stays together. WHY? Because prayer is internal self-introspection, bringing the (I) in us under submission to the me in us, which in turn, compels us to cry out: “Lord have mercy upon me a sinner”. Hence, the Bible declares: “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord: and in his law doth he meditate day and night” (Psalm 1: 1-2).

Therefore, when individuals know The Divine Lawgiver, they can invariably obey man made laws. Family units are the basic institutions of every society when family units become dysfunctional society invariably becomes dysfunctional. Violent crimes are the epitome of societal dysfunctionality. On November 8th, 2022, let’s vote for the spiritual restoration of our families, democracy, and universal multi-cultural democratic inclusion. Amen!