Presented by Do-Kwa Productions

Three decades of music come together in the First Ladies Of Disco (Retro Music Box)Tour. A rocking, toe-tapping, on your feet, ninety-minute tribute to Billboard’s ’70s 80’s ’90s, Soul, Rock, Pop, R&B, and Dance Charts, brought to you by the ORIGINAL platinum, and gold-selling hitmakers of its time, Two-time Grammy nominee MARTHA WASH, the voice of (The Weather Girls, C&C Music Factory and Black Box), NORMA JEAN WRIGHT formerly of the (American Disco, Funk and R&B Band CHIC) and Soul, R&B legend LINDA CLIFFORD.

Join Martha, Linda, and Norma as they sing their hits and give tribute to some of their favorite artists and songs. It’s a breathtaking nonstop thrill ride. This supergroup has sold millions of records around the world and audiences are on cloud 9 when they get to see and hear these amazing and talented performers who made our youth so much fun! The First Ladies Of Disco (Retro Music Box) Tour is an electrifying high-energy concert and a stunning lesson in the evolution of music. Voted Best Retro Music Experience by Fans – it is likely to be the most exciting show your audience may ever see.

