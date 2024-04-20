FBISD TRUSTEES

The FBISD Board of Trustees approved the appointments of two deputy superintendents and a finance director at the Monday Agenda Review meeting. Dr. Jaretha Jordan was named Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, Kathleen Brown was named Deputy Superintendent of Operations, and Juan Zamora was named Director of Finance. “ ese extremely capable, experienced leaders are all resultsoriented, collaborative team players who bring a wealth of knowledge, vision and integrity to the roles, “FBISD Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith said. “I expect them to achieve great things for the district’s students, teachers and staff.”
Since 2021, Dr. Jordan has served as the Chief Academic Officer of Duncanville ISD. Prior to that she was the Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction and Executive Director of pre-K – 5 Schools in Irving ISD. She has 16 years of experience in public education leadership roles. Dr. Jordan earned her Doctor of Education degree from Tarleton State University, a Master of Education degree from the University of North Texas and a Bachelor of Business degree from Northwood University. Kathleen Brown has 13 years of experience as a professional development and human resources leader in Duncanville ISD, and she is presently the district’s Chief Human Resources O cer. Previously, she served for 12 years on campuses – first as a teacher, winning the district’s Teacher of the Year award-and then as an assistant principal and principal, primarily in Duncanville ISD.
Ms. Brown holds a Master of Administration and Supervision degree from Texas A&M- Commerce and a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education from Southern University and A&M College. Juan Zamora has almost 20 years of experience in public education finance leadership roles. He is presently the Chief Financial O cer for Alice ISD. Prior to that, he was the Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations for Medina Valley ISD. Mr. Zamora earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Texas-San Antonio and a Master of Business Administration degree from Webster University. He is a Registered Texas School Business Administrator. The new district leaders will begin their tenure with FBISD within the next two months.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.