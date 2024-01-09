FAMU Appoints Cecil Howard as New Associate Provost for College of Law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Florida A&M University (FAMU) Provost Allyson L. Watson, Ph.D., announced the appointment of Cecil Howard, J.D. as the new associate provost for academic programs at the College of Law.

Howard will play a key role in the strategic planning, management, and oversight of diverse academic initiatives for the college, effective immediately. He will work at the college’s campus in Orlando and will serve as a liaison to the university provost.

“Cecil Howard is an outstanding addition to our leadership team,” said Allyson L Watson, Ph.D., provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “I am looking forward to the positive and transformational impact he will undoubtedly make in helping to shape the future of our law programs to ensure academic excellence and student success thrives throughout the FAMU College of Law.

Howard brings a wealth of experience and a proven record of executive leadership in higher education at several universities, including the University of South Florida, the University of California, Shippensburg University, and Tufts University. He is a Florida licensed attorney and principal of CEH Consulting, a firm that offers recruitment and leadership services to universities, nonprofits, and cooperations throughout the United States.

“I am honored to be a part of the FAMU College of Law, which enjoys a rich history in the annals of Florida A&M University for nearly a quarter of a century,” said Howard. “I look forward to working with all of our college and community stakeholders to make a difference by elevating our law programs to new heights.”

In his new role, Howard will collaborate with the college’s faculty and staff to enhance the overall academic experience for law students. This includes the oversight of faculty affairs in teaching, research and service, and the management of targeted bar passage rates and accreditation activities at the academic program and institutional level.

Howard started in his new role on Nov. 6 and has already made strides toward strengthening professional and academic development during recent forums for faculty, staff, and students hosted at the college by the Division of Academic Affairs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cecil Howard to the FAMU College of Law community. His extensive experience and commitment to academic excellence align perfectly with our mission to empower the next generation of legal professionals,” said Dean Deidré Keller.

Cecil Howard, J.D. has served as chief legal counsel for the Florida Commission on Human Relations and as equal opportunity director for the City of Gainesville, Florida. He earned his juris doctorate from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University and has a bachelor’s degree in government from Florida State University. He also serves on the board of directors for Collegiate Bridge, Inc., a nonprofit that aims to increase retention, graduation rates, and economic self-sufficiency of Black students.

About the FAMU College of Law

The Florida A&M University College of Law was founded as a division in 1949. The college is currently located in downtown Orlando—near county and federal courthouses, and major law firms. Its mission is to serve as a beacon of hope and catalyst for change by providing access to excellent educational training opportunities for generations of students who seek to serve the needs of traditionally underserved people and communities. The college is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and provides full-time and part-time programs that focus on experiential learning experiences via the classroom, clinical programs, and co-curricular activities.

