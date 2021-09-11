Family Health and Wellness Center: Celebrating 20 years!

Spread the love

















The Family Health and Wellness Center, a staple in the Acres Home community, is proud to celebrate 20 years in service.

The health center, which was established on September 17, 2001 by Dr. Stacey Jones-Reed, has provided needed social, mental, and physical services to over 10,000 patients over the last two decades.

Dr. Jones-Reed, an Acres Homes native, attended Howard University in Washington, DC, where she attained her Bachelor in Science Degree. She then returned to Houston for completion of her Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, located in the world renowned Texas Medical Center.

After completing her medical training, Dr. Jones-Reed went back to her beloved neighborhood to launch her business.

Through the establishment of the Family Health and Wellness Center, Dr. Jones-Reed has been able to direct resources toward empowering its patients to pursue healthier lifestyles all while balancing day to day life commitments. She also has been integral in addressing the many health disparities that plague its residents.

Dr. Jones-Reed continues to serve her community with the aid of her own family. Ms. Evelyn Washington, Dr. Jones-Reed’s mother, serves as office manager and oversees the day to day operations.

Mrs. Jerri Sams, Dr. Jones-Reed’s grandmother, better known as “Ms. Jerri”, serves as an integral part of the front office staff, where she is known to greet many with a friendly face or hug.

Family Health and Wellness Center, under the direction of Dr. Jones-Reed, is devoted to the Acres Homes and surrounding communities and will continue its motto of “Our Family Committed to Caring For Yours.”