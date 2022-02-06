Family + Church = Moral Education

Spread the love

God is the designer of family; not the Supreme Court nor mankind. Therefore, the nuclear family make-up consists of father, mother and children. Males should not corrupt the morals of females, and vice versa. Individuals should not go around looking for pleasure in all the wrong places sowing their wild oats. Choices have consequences: good or bad. Thus, every individual shall be judged by Christ, and “We must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ: that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that which he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” Statistically, if a mother has had a child out of wedlock more than likely her daughter will have a child out of wedlock. However, we know that with and through God it is possible to overcome any adversity. Question: why put yourself in harm’s way simply to maximize the pleasure principle utilizing sex and food? Because: “She that liveth in pleasure is dead while she liveth.” God’s way is the only way: marriage and self-moderation in all things. This is why the Bible states emphatically: “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” At the age of three all children should be taught how to think morally and act morally, because what children see and experience, they imitate. Parents should not make excuses for their child’s behavior. This is why children must be spiritually socialized in God-centered families and Bible-based churches.

Institutional churches have an important role to play in the moral educational development of families, because goes the family: goes the world. Church membership/attendance is not about entertainment; but spiritual enlightenment, and churches must spiritually and morally strengthen families one by one. Obedience is greater than sacrifice. January 6th, 2021 is a clear-cut example of the spiritual-moral walls of American society having been undermined and morally eroded, because of the breakdown of family structure and civil discourse in politics. In too many Christian churches, there is a lack of God conscience oriented morally grounded leadership. Families must spiritually go to church before they come to churches on street corners. Early childhood education is extremely important in a democracy, because democracy is for an educated spiritually-morally civilized citizenry. The Founders created a mass universal public education system; because they wanted every American to learn how to read the Bible, and spiritually learn how to live in community-civility and peace with each other: The Two Great Commandments. Overthrowing your own government is the epitome of insanity: self-hatred. Education teaches individuals how to critically think and live. For example, if you think about yourself first you will learn how to be generous, but if you think about others first you will learn how to become selfish: THINK ABOUT IT! Life is paradoxical. Most individuals are so busy thinking about others that they do not have “spiritually educated-knowledge” of themselves. Consequently, they perish because of lack of knowledge of SELF. Hence, selfishness comes out of lack of knowledge of self in God pardoning you of your sins. Herein is the crux of the racial-divide problem in America. Whites know more about Blacks than they know about themselves, and vice versa, and neither seemingly acknowledges you cannot save your body: Hallelujah and glory to GOD!