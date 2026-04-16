Texas Southern University Tiger Ball Returns with Major Sponsor, Star-Studded Entertainment Lineup

Challenge Office Products will return as the presenting sponsor of the annual Tiger Ball, presented by the Texas Southern University Foundation Board of Trustees. With its ongoing investment, Challenge’s title sponsorship of the Tiger Ball will run through 2027, the year Texas Southern celebrates its Centennial.

Buoyed by the first gift from Challenge’s founder/owner Mr. John Barbosa, the gala raised more than $1 million in 2025.

Hosted by the Texas Southern University Foundation Board of Trustees, this black-tie gala is the University’s premier fundraising event, generating critical support for student scholarships and innovative academic programming.

The gala is an opportunity for supporters, alumni, and community leaders to unite for an unforgettable evening of celebration and impact. This year, the gala will take place Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the Hilton Americas Hotel in Downtown Houston. It will begin at 7:00 p.m.

“The Foundation Board is grateful for the continued support of Challenge Office Products and the Barbosa family, and all of our corporate and community partners who have chosen to invest in Texas Southern University students,” said Dr. Frazier Wilson, Chair of the Texas Southern University Foundation Board of Trustees. “Through these gifts, our partners demonstrate their commitment to providing life-changing scholarships and creating opportunities that fuel the student success that continues on an upward trajectory at Texas Southern.”

In addition to the fundraising, the evening will shine a light on student success and highlight the University’s continued momentum.

Guests can also look forward to dynamic entertainment, including performances by the DJ Kid Capri, DJ Cut Creator, DJ Supa Neil, violinist Marion DuBose, and the world-renowned Ocean of Soul Marching Band.

The Tiger Ball promises to be an inspiring night where purpose meets opportunity — helping open doors for deserving students and strengthening the future of Texas Southern University.