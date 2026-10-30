Dia de los Muertos Parade and Festival

HOUSTON — The sixth annual Houston Día de los Muertos Parade & Festival, presented by Reliant, will return to Sam Houston Park, 1000 Bagby St., on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 4 to 10 p.m. The free, family-friendly event invites Houstonians of all backgrounds to celebrate life and honor the memory of loved ones who have died.

The evening will feature a parade, live music, food and concessions, arts and crafts, and opportunities to come together through a tradition centered on remembrance. The celebration will also honor Houston leaders for their service to the city.

This year’s honorary leadership includes former Houston City council member Robert Gallegos as chairman emeritus; and Jorge Franz and Dr. Laura Murillo as honorary co-chairs.

Gallegos, a native Houstonian raised in Magnolia Park, brings decades of community service and a longstanding connection to the East End. Franz, senior vice president of tourism and industry relations for Houston First Corporation, oversees efforts to promote Houston to visitors and support the city’s tourism industry. Murillo, president and CEO of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, was also raised in Houston’s East End and has led the Chamber since 2007.

The festival welcomes adults and children from across Houston’s communities, with an emphasis on honoring the cultural tradition of Día de los Muertos in a safe, welcoming environment. Organizers reserve the right to deny admission.

For event information and free registration, visit the Eventbrite event page. Additional information is available at www.ddlmusa.com.

SPONSORS

Reliant (Presenting Sponsor); Espolòn Tequila; Fifth Third Bank; Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages; Timberland; Barrilitos; Ford; Hola Houston; H Town Restaurant Group; Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; and Benny Agosto Jr.

MEDIA PARTNERS

Telemundo Houston; ABC13; and Mega 101 FM.

PARTNERS

Baldwin, and The Heritage Society at Sam Houston Park.

About our Presenting Sponsor – Reliant:

Reliant makes power personal – that’s why homes and businesses trust Reliant not only as a provider of electricity, but also as a pillar of support in the communities we serve. From a best-in-class app to breakthrough innovations, Reliant is recognized nationally for outstanding customer service and as the leader in the evolving energy space with offerings that span from EV solutions to solar insights to smart home experiences. As part of NRG Energy, Inc., a Fortune 500 energy and home services company, our purpose is to power a brighter future together, one that is safe, smart and sustainable. For more information about Reliant, visit reliant.com and connect with Reliant on Facebook at facebook.com/reliantenergy and X or Instagram @reliantenergy. PUCT Certificate #10007.

About Día de Los Muertos LLC:

Día de Los Muertos LLC is a Texas-based organization founded by Hispanic community leaders and entrepreneurs. Its purpose is to preserve and honor the cultural tradition of Día de Los Muertos through a series of educational initiatives, programs and events with the cultural integrity it deserves, while building an inclusive community spirit. For more information, visit https://www.ddlmusa.com.