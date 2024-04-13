ETERNAL HAPPINESS

Only when God approves of your work can an individual truly be happy, because happiness does not come from the accumulation of the things which individuals possess, because: “Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life.” (John 6: 35a). Hence, happiness is an internal spiritual state of being that comes from having peace of mind, and this is why scripture tells us to let the mind that was in Christ Jesus be also in you. Individuals can only truly be happy when they are obedient to God’s will, and his eternal truths. The Bible speaks of a rich man who would not give a poor man the crumbs from his table. He died and the Bible says that he ended-up in hell. Of course, he did not believe that hell existed, but he found out that hell is real spiritually.

The rich man asked God could he go back and tell his brothers that they do not want to end-up in hell. God answered too late now, but there are preachers who can tell them that there is a hell on earth and there is a heaven on earth. If you desire to go to heaven, then live in the will of God. If you desire hell, then live in the will and flesh of the devil, and you are already in hell, because it is a spiritual state of mind (being). This is why the Bible declares that: “Before destruction the heart of a man is haughty, and before honour is humility.” (Proverbs 18: 12). Happiness and success are two different variables. A variable is a property characteristic of a unit of analysis that takes on different values across different units of analyses.

Isn’t that strange? However, in all our getting, we must get a good understanding, because with understanding comes knowledge, and from wisdom comes spiritual understanding. This is why material things do not make individuals happy. Money is a tool that solves material problems, but it does not resolve the problem of finding happiness in living life. Thus, money is a tool, use it as a tool or use it as a fool. This is why some Christian Right Evangelicals will never find happiness, because they desire to institutionalize exclusion in a multicultural democratic society based upon obtaining money, and otherwise attempt to make God a liar.

However, John, the Revelator, tells us in no uncertain terms how worthy God truly is: “Th ou art worthy O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.” (Revelation 4: 11). To be completely truthful about everlasting joy, if Donald J. Trump and his more than 73 million dissatisfied followers/ supporters were genuinely content with their own lives, they wouldn’t have embraced someone as spiritually perplexed and distorted as Donald J. Trump so hastily. The Bible cautions us against “laying hands suddenly on no man, neither being a partaker of other men’s sins: keep thyself pure.”