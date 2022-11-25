How many more shootings have to occur before something is done regarding gun control? How many more innocent lives have to be taken before something is done? This is becoming too normal and enough is enough. The recent shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia that left six people dead, a Colorado Springs LGTBQ nightclub, the three football players who attended the University of Virgina, who were shot and killed are just three of the many shootings that has occurred this year. According to Gun Violence Archive, there have been more than 600 shootings that have taken place just in 2022 and the year is still not over.

Whether it is changing the age limit for people to be able to buy a gun, or making the requirements harder, something must be done. The Uvalde shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School, which is also known as the deadliest school shooting in the history of Texas, was very heartbreaking. When 19 kids and two teachers die and nothing has changed, we have a problem. No one should have died that day, and no one should have to die by a bullet.

Every day I am scared for my kids when they leave me to go to school because I don’t know if it’s the last time I will see them, or if it’s the last time they will see me. I hug them tight, say a prayer, and hope all will be well. It shouldn’t have to be this way.

When you think about all the shootings that have happened and all the people we have lost, it’s hard not to think about the fact that it could have been any one of us or any one of the people we love. My heart breaks every time tragedy strikes because there are things that have happened that could have been prevented.

I don’t know what the answer is, but I do know whatever we have in place is not working. We need change! We need change that will allow people to feel safe when they walk out of their homes, send their kids to school, go to the grocery store, or the movies. We need change!

I will end with a quote by Eliot Spitzer who said, “Yes, people pull the trigger-but guns are the instrument of death. Gun control is necessary, and delay means more death and horror.” Enough is Enough.