By: Aldine News

Eisenhower High School senior wide receiver Ryan Niblett will start the new year in grand fashion by playing in the prestigious All-American Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 7 in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

Niblett is one of just 100 high school football players from across the nation who have been selected to play in the game.

Niblett, a four-star recruit who has verbally committed to the University of Texas, was a three-year starter for Eric Jackson’s Eagles. He started at quarterback as a sophomore but switched to wide receiver for his junior and senior seasons.

As a senior, Niblett hauled in 55 passes for 1,088 yards (19 yards per catch) and scored 10 touchdowns. He averaged 108.8 receiving yards per game. As a junior, Niblett caught 42 passes for 759 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for another 469 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Having been selected to play in the 23rd edition of the All-American Bowl, Niblett will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside San Antonio’s Alamo Bowl. The game will be nationally televised live on NBC and Peacock.

Niblett was selected by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl, 247Sports and NexGen founder Brent Williams.

A virtual ceremony was held recently to announce Niblett’s participation in the All-American Bowl, where he also received his game jersey.