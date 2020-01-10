TSU President Austin Lane placed on paid administrative leave

HOUSTON – Texas Southern University President Austin Lane has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately, African American News and Issues has learned.

The decision was handed down in a meeting held by the TSU Board of Regents on Friday.

“The audit committee recommends, without prejudice, that President Austin Lane, at a minimum, be placed on immediate administrative leave as an additional audit committee and external investigation continues,” a board representative read aloud.

The board clarified that Lane will still receive pay.

Kenneth Huewitt will serve as interim president.

