Summer Session II offer students chance to jump ahead

HOUSTON (June 13, 2019) – It’s not too late to get a jump start on students’ fall class schedule! Summer Session II (SSII) classes are still open for enrollment at Lone Star College-North Harris.

New college students, those that may have needed a little break between class semesters, and students returning home for the summer, can take advantage of their time by enrolling in SSII classes. This semester begins on July 11 and ends on August 18.

LSC-North Harris offers a variety of classes during SSII, including core classes like mathematics, biology, and English, and students can also get ahead on their degree-specific requirements like accounting and nursing.

LSC-North Harris Student Ambassador Emerson Romero is taking government during SSII to jump ahead. “I love summer classes,” said Romero. “Summer sessions are convenient, efficient and you can’t beat the price. The class sizes are smaller and you get more one-on-one time with professors.”

Financial aid is available for those that qualify, and LSC-North Harris offers payment plans to all students.

For more information, visit www.LoneStar.edu/registration or contact an advisor at 281-618-5481.

