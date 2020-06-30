Students can win with fall registration at Lone Star College-North Harris

Share this article



HOUSTON – Summer is underway and now is the time to register for fall courses at Lone Star College-North Harris.

To encourage students to think about fall registration during the sunny days of summer, LSC-North Harris is hosting a weekly prize drawing for students who register for fall courses during June and July. The lucky students’ prize will be a pair of LSC-North Harris branded sunglasses, because their future is so bright, they’re going to need shades.

Students can also enter the prize drawing by sharing a photo of themselves wearing sunglasses on social media using the hashtag #LSCNHBrightFuture and tagging LSC-North Harris.

All students who register for fall, or submit a qualifying photo on social media, will be entered for the weekly prize drawings. To avoid being removed from the list of entries, students must arrange for payment of their classes.

“LSC-North Harris is committed to providing our students with safe and supportive educational opportunities,” said Dr. Laura Yannuzzi, vice president of instruction. “We currently have 14 programs that have returned to campus safely this summer. This fall, we will be offering 50% of our courses online, 25% of courses in-person, and another 25% as hybrids that only meet one day a week. This flexibility gives our students choices to fit their needs and the best opportunity to succeed.”

Available programs for the fall include traditional core courses, university transfer courses, certificates, associate degrees, and the new Bachelor of Applied Science program in Energy, Manufacturing and Trades Management.

In addition to fall courses, enrollment is currently open for summer II. The summer II session begins Thursday, July 9. Fall classes begin Monday, Aug. 24. For more information on the programs offered or to enroll, please visit LoneStar.edu/LearnMore.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 99,000 students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. LSC consists of seven colleges, eight centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.