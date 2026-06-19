PVAMU SCHOLARS EARN RESEARCH AWARDS

Fedd is just one of three Honors students from PVAMU selected to receive Fulbright research awards. Spring ‘24 alumnus Ehiguese Obiomon will pursue prostate cancer research in Brazil, and graduating senior biology student Anisa Cole will conduct cancer research in Switzerland.

This momentous occasion marks another milestone for PVAMU, as the University celebrates its second Fulbright U.S. Student cycle producing awardees. Previous Fulbright applicants primarily pursued English Teaching Assistantships. This year, PVAMU had a historic wave of five student applicants for the Study/ Research award; the cohort reflects a growing student interest in opportunities to engage in research abroad.