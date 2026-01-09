PRAIRIE VIEW A&M UNIVERSITY GRADUATE

The profound impact that two Saturdays, approximately six months apart, would have on the life of a Saturday, December 13, 2025, Prairie View A&M University Summa Cum Laude, Criminal Justice graduate is unimaginable.

Evan McKellar, while returning to Ft. Worth from Tyler, where she and her family had attended an earlier memorial service, Saturday, June 28, 2025, her family came upon slow traffic on Interstate 20 (I-20) in Terrell, Texas. The McKellar family, traveling in their F-150 pick- up truck, entered a construction zone and slowed with the traffic. The 18-wheeler following them did not slow and plowed into seven vehicles that had slowed for construction—three 18-wheelers and four passenger cars. Evan’s family vehicle was completely crushed, killing four generations of her family. She was the lone survivor, though her

foot was amputated. Evan’s relatives killed included 79 -year-old Billy McKellar, grandfather; 52-year-old Zabar McKellar, father; 45-year-old Krishaun McKellar, mother; and 16-year-old Kason McKellar, brother.

Life flight transported Evan to the hospital where she was admitted in critical condition and remained in ICU fighting for her life over an extended period of time. Another fatality, not related to the McKellar Family and traveling in a different vehicle, was Nicole Gregory, 49, of Dallas. The driver of the 18-wheeler that caused the crash reportedly told investigators that he had fallen asleep while driving. A Kaufman County grand jury has since indicted the truck driver on five counts of manslaughter.