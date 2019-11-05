Ohio Marketing Executive Appointed to FAMU Board of Trustees

Florida A&M University (FAMU) announced alumna and marketing executive Kristin Harper has been appointed to serve on the FAMU Board of Trustees.

During its October 30, Board meeting, the Florida Board of Governors appointed Harper, global vice president of Cardinal Health Inc., which is based in Dublin, Ohio, and reappointed Trustee Nicole Washington to the Board. Their appointments are effective immediately.



“I am a proud alumna of Florida A&M University, and I am so honored to give back to my alma mater in a more meaningful way as a member of the Board of Trustees,” said Harper following her appointment.

Harper will replace Trustee Harold Mills, who resigned his position after serving on the FAMU BOT since May 2016. Harper will serve the remainder of Mills’ term, which was set to expire in January 2021.

In addition to announcing other University trustee appointments, the BOG appointed Mills to serve on the University of Central Florida Board of Trustees.



“I am excited to welcome Mrs. Harper to the FAMU Board of Trustees and congratulate Trustee Washington on her reappointment,” said President Larry Robinson, Ph.D.

“FAMU is fortunate to have two distinguished and accomplished trustees sharing their expertise with us. I would also like to thank Trustee Mills for his contributions and dedication to the Board and FAMU. I wish him the best in his new position with UCF and look forward to his continued support of FAMU.”

Harper earned an MBA and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from FAMU. She has also worked for Proctor & Gamble as well as The Hershey Company. Harper is founder of the Central Ohio FAMU Alumni Chapter.

All trustee appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida State Senate.