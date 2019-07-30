Lone Star College welcomes Springfield College to LSC-University Center at The Woodlands

HOUSTON (July 30, 2019) – Lone Star College and Springfield College are making it easier for students to earn a Bachelor of Science in Human Services thanks to a new initiative taking place between the two institutions.

“Students will now be able to earn their Associate Degree in Human Services at Lone Star College then transfer directly to Springfield College to complete their four-year degree at LSC-University Center at The Woodlands,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “We are proud to be able to offer this exciting opportunity.”

The Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services enables students to build leadership skills to serve the community, develop critical thinking and social analysis skills, and integrate theory and practice in the classroom, workplace and community. LSC and Springfield College have had an articulation agreement in place since September 2018.

“Human Service work is both challenging and fulfilling,” said Alton Smith, Ed.D., LSC Board of Trustees chair. “It takes a special kind of person to make their communities and its members stronger in spirit, mind and body.”

