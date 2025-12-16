Lone Star College System board invests in the community

Each member of the Lone Star College System Board of Trustees brings unique perspectives and experiences to the table. Some have backgrounds in education or governmental affairs, while others contribute financial expertise.

For Trustee Iesheia Wilson , her invaluable experience as a student informs the decisions she makes as a board member. Wilson was elected to the board in November 2020, the year after she completed her Associate of Applied Science in Accounting from LSC-CyFair . Today, she serves as board secretary and continues her education journey in pursuit of her Bachelor of Applied Science in Energy, Manufacturing, and Trades Management through LSCS.

“My top priority is making sure that every student gets what they’re looking for and is able to go where they want to go,” Wilson said. “As a trustee, I can make sure we have the right people in leadership to make that happen.”

Wilson came to LSC-CyFair in 2017 ready to invest in her education and advance her career. But she encountered challenges along the way and didn’t always have the support she needed to thrive. As a trustee, she has helped identify obstacles students face as well as opportunities for streamlining processes to ensure every student can succeed.

On top of that, Wilson owns her own business helping students find relief from burdensome student loan debt. She is a certified student loan expert and life coach and uses her personal experience and expert knowledge to help others find financial stability.

Wilson’s passion for her community drives everything she does. A native of Houston’s Carverdale neighborhood, she is dedicated to advocating for her community’s needs and connecting them to resources that will help them flourish. Wilson has also inspired her fellow trustees to spend more time serving their communities by hosting food drives, backpack giveaways, holiday events and other charitable initiatives.

In partnership with LSC-Houston North, Wilson will host “Christmas in Carverdale” on Dec. 20 from 9-11 a.m. Held at the Carverdale Community Center, 9920 Porto Rico Road, Houston, this event will feature free food, games, gift giveaways and nonperishable food donated by Hope City.

“The community just needs people who really care about them. If we’re here representing people and we’re telling them, ‘Hey, we need your vote’ when it’s time to vote, they want to see you in the community giving back,” Wilson said. “We can change the view on how people look at elected officials. I want the public to know the board always has them in mind.”

Other highlights of Wilson’s first term have included selecting a forward-thinking chancellor and updating the college system’s homestead exemption, which lowered property tax bills for local residents. She strives to ensure employees and students alike feel welcomed, appreciated, safe and heard.

“If we want to see different, we have to do different. We can’t stay stagnant because we’ll get left behind. I’m a firm believer in changing with the times while holding on to old traditions,” Wilson said. “My goal is just to keep getting better, staying involved and doing what I can to give the administration what they need to get the job done so Lone Star will continue to be the premier community college.”

Wilson represents District 3 in the southwestern portion of LSCS’s service area, which includes LSC-Houston North Fairbanks and LSC-Houston North Victory. She chairs the board’s Grievance Committee and serves on the Chancellor Goals & Evaluation Committee.