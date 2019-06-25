Lone Star College partners with WGU Texas to build greater access to higher education

HOUSTON (June 25, 2019) – Lone Star College has joined with WGU Texas to create pathways for LSC students to earn a bachelor’s or master’s degree and further their education.

“This important relationship is part of our commitment in helping students and employees advance their education after they complete their studies at Lone Star College,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “We are excited to work with WGU Texas and look forward to advancing student success.”

LSC graduates, faculty and staff may select from more than 60 accredited bachelor’s and master’s degree in programs such as information technology, business, health professions and K-12 teacher education through the agreement with WGU Texas. LSC students who transfer also receive special benefits including:

• A 5 percent discounted tuition at WGU Texas

• Exclusive partner scholarships, valued at up to $2,000

• Comprehensive transfer policy

“WGU Texas is thrilled to expand its presence in the greater Houston area by providing Lone Star College students a seamless pathway to completing their bachelor’s and master’s degrees and preparing them to enter some of the state’s most in-demand careers,” said Dr. Steven E. Johnson, WGU Texas chancellor.

The ceremony included opening remarks from Dwight L. Smith III, Ed.D., LSC vice chancellor Academic Success: followed by Dr. Head; Alton Smith, Ed.D., LSC Board of Trustees chair; and Dr. Johnson.

Also in attendance were Dr. Seelpa Keshvala, LSC-CyFair president; Dr. Gerald F. Napoles, LSC-North Harris president; Dr. Shah Ardalan, LSC-University Park president; and Valerie Jones, LSC associate vice chancellor Academic Affairs.

“Statistics show Texas community colleges enroll almost half of all students (in the state),” said Dr. Alton Smith. “This collaboration creates an opportunity to connect those students; a way to continuing their education.”

Registration continues for LSC fall 2019 classes. Visit LoneStar.edu/Start to learn more about the exciting programs LSC has to offer.

About WGU Texas

WGU Texas is a nonprofit, online university designed to expand access to higher education for Texas residents. Established by the state of Texas through a partnership with nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Texas offers more than 60 accredited undergraduate and graduate degree programs in high-demand career fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology and health professions, including nursing. In 2018, WGU Texas awarded degrees to 2,445 students across the state. Since the university’s launch in 2011, more than 11,000 graduates have earned their undergraduate or graduate degrees through a variety of academic offerings. To learn more, visit Texas.WGU.edu.

About Lone Star College

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 99,000 students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area with an annual economic impact of nearly $3 billion. LSC consists of seven colleges, eight centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

