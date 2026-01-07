Lone Star College-Montgomery to Host Success Saturdays Registration Events for Spring 2026

Lone Star College-Montgomery is helping students “Be the One” to take the next step in their educational journey by hosting a series of Success Saturdays registration events. These events are designed to help students with a streamlined, comprehensive registration experience at the Maverick Student Center (MSC). Success Saturdays will take place on January 10 and January 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By offering support beyond traditional business hours, LSC-Montgomery makes it easier for students to take a meaningful step toward their future on a schedule that works for them. College representatives will be on hand to guide both new and returning students through every step of the enrollment process, connecting them with vital resources and building momentum for the Spring 2026 semester.

“Success starts today, and these dedicated registration days provide the foundation for what’s next,” said Matthew Samford, LSC-Montgomery Dean of Student Success and Retention. “By guiding students through the admissions, advising, registration, and financial aid processes all in one visit, we are providing them with the tools they need to secure their futures.”

These events serve as registration support for students, offering:

Registration Assistance: Hands-on support with course selection and enrollment.

Hands-on support with course selection and enrollment. Financial Aid Support: Guidance on securing funding and completing applications for the upcoming semester.

Guidance on securing funding and completing applications for the upcoming semester. Placement Testing Guidance: Directional support to ensure proper testing is completed for class selection.

The Spring 2026 semester registration period is currently open, and classes are scheduled to begin on January 20. Courses are structured to help students complete a degree, transfer to a four-year university, or enter the workforce with competitive skills. Take the next step and ensure success starts today! For more information about registration and the upcoming Spring semester, students can visit LoneStar.edu/MaverickJourney.

