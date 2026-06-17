Lone Star College-Montgomery Theatre Department to perform “Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure”

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson are back on the case in Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig’s “Moriarty: A New Sherlock Holmes Adventure”.

“We’re very excited to present this brilliant production,” said Chase Waites, LSC-Montgomery, professor of Theatre/production director. “The play blends a classic mystery with Ludwig’s signature wit and face-paced dialogue. It’s a wonderful balance of tense suspense and high-stakes danger with laugh-out-loud comedy.”

The story involves an investigation into the Bohemian king’s stolen letters which then cascades into an international mystery filled with spies, blackmail, and intrigue. With world peace at stake, Holmes and Watson join forces with American actress Irene Adler to take down cunning criminal mastermind Professor Moriarty and his network of devious henchmen.

The performances take place July 8th through July 11th at the LSC-Montgomery Mainstage Theatre. To purchase tickets for the shows, please visit Ticket Information . There is no charge for LSC students.

“Ludwick has had six productions on Broadway and eight in London’s West End,” said Waites. “His 34 plays and musicals are staged around the world and throughout the United States every night of the year and many have become standards of the American repertoire.”