Lone Star College-Montgomery Celebrates the Graduation of Its Fire Science Cadet Class of 2025

Lone Star College-Montgomery (LSC-Montgomery) proudly commemorated the graduation of its Fire Cadet Academy Class 034. The recent ceremony celebrated the dedication and achievements of these aspiring firefighters, who completed rigorous training and are now prepared to serve in vital emergency response roles.

The graduates demonstrated exceptional commitment, skill, and professionalism throughout their comprehensive training, which combined classroom instruction, practical exercises, and real-world scenario simulations. Their success reflects the strength of the college’s Fire Science Technology program and the collaborative efforts of faculty, staff, and community partners.

The ceremony featured a cadet recognition, awards, class presentation, and the Firefighter’s Oath. Key speakers, including program leadership and distinguished guests, addressed the audience, emphasizing the importance of their new careers and the responsibilities they now undertake.

“The Fire Science staff takes immense pride in training our cadets,” said Chief David Griffin, Fire Science Program Director. “It is the courage, commitment, and experience passed along by the Fire Science staff that make achievements like this possible.”

The event also recognized the unwavering support from families and friends who have played an essential role in their journeys. A total of 26 cadets celebrated their achievement, ready to serve and protect their communities with professionalism and compassion.

Program Highlights:

The Fire Science Technology program at LSC-Montgomery is accredited and known for its excellence in preparing students for careers in fire service.

The curriculum is complete with extensive coursework, hands-on training, and simulated emergency scenarios designed to prepare students for real-world challenges.

The program fully prepares students to take the Firefighter’s Oath and serve with integrity, courage, and dedication.

“Our Fire Science program is known for its high standards and strong connection to the fire service, and the graduates of Class 034 exemplify those qualities,” said Dr. Mischelle Hopper, Dean of the Life Sciences and Health Occupations Division. “We are very proud to send well-prepared, dedicated professionals into the workforce who are ready to serve their communities with skill, integrity, and commitment.”

LSC-Montgomery is proud to celebrate the successful graduates of the Fire Cadet Academy Class of 2025. These individuals are now equipped to make a meaningful difference in their communities, guided by exceptional training, commitment, and support from their families and instructors. Their journey as professional firefighters begins now, with the confidence and skills necessary to excel.

For more information about the Fire Science Technology program at Lone Star College-Montgomery, visit LoneStar.edu/Fire-Science- Dept-Montgomery.

Lone Star College System enrolls over 90,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSCS is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as Chancellor of LSCS, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2024 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education. LSCS consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.