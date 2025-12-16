Lone Star College Foundation endowment honors professor’s legacy

Chris Young turned his lifelong passion for learning and exploring into teaching others. He was hired as an adjunct welding and metallurgy instructor at Lone Star College System in 2018 and soon transitioned into a full-time professor and lead director for the Inspection Technology program.

“The seven years Chris spent leading Lone Star College System’s Inspection Technology program were the happiest years of his professional life,” said Vicki and Bob Harvey, Young’s sister and brother-in-law. “He loved helping students overcome their challenges and training them for a lucrative career.”

Sadly, Young passed away in April 2025, but his immense legacy will live on through the Chris Young Memorial Endowment through LSC Foundation. Proceeds will support the Inspection Technology program at LSC-Kingwood and other workforce programs housed at LSC-East Aldine Center.

“Lone Star College Foundation is extremely honored to celebrate Mr. Young’s life and legacy through this endowment,” said Susan Summers, CFRE, LSC Foundation director, Donor Relations. “The Chris Young Memorial Endowment is a meaningful way to recognize the impact he had on his students and his commitment to paying it forward as an instructor dedicated to training the future workforce.”

Growing up, Young’s parents and teachers recognized his “unusual” degree of curiosity and encouraged his passion for understanding how everything worked and explaining it to others.

“The world is largely made up of people who simply want to turn the key and go, and then there are people like Chris, who genuinely want to understand how the car works,” said the Harveys. “His curiosity pushed him to explore ideas beyond the norm and well beyond the grasp of anyone else in the family.”

After graduating from Port Neches-Groves High School in 1973, Young enrolled at Texas A&M University; however, he struggled to find his footing. During one of several breaks from college, he worked at a shipyard in Port Arthur, where he developed an interest in metals and metallurgy. Young returned to Texas A&M and, in 1982, earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering technology with a focus on metallurgy. With his degree in hand, he worked for Caporal Forging, Davis Power, and, notably, Radio Shack, but something was missing.

“When Chris worked for Radio Shack, he really enjoyed training new employees and educating customers on the devices Radio Shack sold. Still, because his interests were so broad and his college experience so difficult, no one, including Chris, ever thought he would be a teacher,” said Young’s family. “In hindsight, teaching was a natural fit for him. Not only did he flourish in the classroom, but his students did too.”

Young originally planned to enroll in the welding program at LSC-North Harris, but his manufacturing and training experience led to his hire as an adjunct welding metallurgy instructor. He used his expertise and past challenges to connect with students and guide them through obstacles.

“Professor Young brought remarkable passion and dedication to our campus,” said Reyna Tippetts, LSC-East Aldine Center dean. “He understood our students—their backgrounds, their challenges, and their aspirations—and he met them with patience, encouragement, and genuine care. His leadership and passion strengthened our Inspection Technology program, and his belief in every student helped transform lives. We are profoundly grateful for the legacy he leaves behind.”

Young is survived by his daughter, Megan Thurston, son-in-law, Daniel, and two grandchildren, along with three siblings, their spouses and many nieces and nephews. To learn more about LSC Foundation or to donate to the Chris Young Memorial Endowment, visit LoneStar.edu/Giving .

